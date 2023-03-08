International Women's Day: Girls granted equal access to sport as Lionesses campaign pays off

Girls will be granted equal access to all school sport as part of a package of measures unveiled by the government to coincide with International Women's Day.

Schools in England will be told they must deliver a minimum of two hours of PE each week and that girls and boys should be able to play the same sports in lessons and extra-curricular clubs.

The government is promising more than £600m to improve PE across the next two years and up to £57m in funding for facilities outside school hours.

The move comes in response to a campaign launched by England's Lionesses squad in the wake of their European Championship triumph last summer, in which they urged the government to pass measures to ensure that all girls get the chance to play football at school.

It was an initiative spearheaded by Arsenal and England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, who told Sky Sports in September why it was a cause so close to her heart.

"While I am the driving force, I think it was something that every single player on that team agreed with," she said.

"The fact that there had been obstacles in our way to play football at a young age meant we all had these shared experiences. Some were better than others - coming from London, I played street football with the boys and it was the most easy, natural thing.

"Other people don't have that opportunity and, as a result, when they do go to school, they don't have the opportunity to play.

"It was more a case of knowing that the barriers are there and how can we help to make it as easy as possible to play sport. The easiest place is at school where it can be facilitated with balls and cones that might be harder to get on your own. Playing in an environment that is safe, enjoyable and where you can relate football to school can make it a positive relationship.

"Not every kid loves football, not every kid loves school, but if we can find a common ground there often is a positive outcome."

Now that the campaign has become a reality, England Women's captain Leah Williamson said: "The success of the summer has inspired so many young girls to pursue their passion for football.

"We see it as our responsibility to open the doors for them to do so and this announcement makes that possible. This is the legacy that we want to live much longer than us as a team."

Image: The Lionesses became the first senior England team to win a trophy since 1966 in the summer

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added: "Last year the Lionesses' victory changed the game. Young girls know when they take to the pitch that football is for them and, thanks to the Lionesses, they too could be a part of the next generation to bring it home for their country.

"We want schools to build on this legacy and give every girl the opportunity to do the same sports as boys, as well as provide a minimum of two hours of PE. This means every child can benefit from regular exercise and we are proud to provide them with the support needed to do so."

The government said the measures would be backed by over £600m in funding over the next two academic years, specifically designed to help improve the quality of PE and sports in primary schools.

The announcement comes just over six months after the government was accused of jeopardising the Lionesses' legacy by overseeing the continued sell-off of school playing fields.

Data obtained by the Liberal Democrats showed that 94 schools had sold their playing fields since January 2015, although some have been replaced with indoor sports facilities.