Norwich City's Marcelino Nunez wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for February

Norwich City's Marcelino Nunez has won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for February.

The hang time of a looping defensive header allowed Nunez to move towards the dropping ball, but made it even harder to time his volley, which drew a perfect arc into the far corner.

Nunez said: "I saw it coming out of the sky and I just hit it and had faith that it would go in. It was a special feeling to get my first league goal at Carrow Road [against Birmingham on February 21].

"I'm thankful to the head coach, my team-mates and our staff for all of their support since I joined this club.

"We will continue to work hard for the season and try everything possible to achieve our goals."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: "Volleys are pretty much always spectacular but some are more spectacular than others and this one sits right at the top of the tree!

"Nunez needed to move quickly and decisively to get into the right position to strike, and having done this, his technique to meet the dropping ball perfectly was sensational."

Nunez beat off competition from Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom, Cardiff City's Perry Ng & QPR's Ilias Chair.

Sky Bet League One winner: Nathan Broadhead

Ipswich Town forward Nathan Broadhead is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for February.

It wasn't just the accuracy of Broadhead's 25-yard free-kick which took the breath away as it flew into the top corner of the Wednesday net, but the astonishing pure timing of his strike.

Broadhead said: "When I was younger I've hit a few like that, but that was the first time in senior football I've scored a free-kick and probably the second I've ever taken.

"When we scored that goal, you could tell we just changed the game so it was important at the time for me to just get going again.

"Overall I'm absolutely delighted with the award and hopefully can get more."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: "The power, dip and accuracy of this superb free-kick meant that even one of the division's top goalkeepers failed to lay a hand on it.

"It was a goal that sent Ipswich into half-time with some belief and inspired a comeback to earn a point against a promotion rival - who knows how important that point could be come May."

Broadhead beat off competition from Peterborough United's Hector Kyprianou, Cheltenham Town's Elliot Bonds and Lincoln City's Ben House.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Jacob Wakeling

Swindon Town striker Jacob Wakeling is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for February.

Wakeling even had some Salford fans clapping his audacity and technique as he judged the flight of a cross going behind him, spun and flicked the ball home with the outside of his boot.

Wakeling said: "I'm delighted to receive this award. It was a special goal and most importantly, one that earned us a big point away at a really good Salford side.

"Of course, it's always nice to score, but when you net one that's a little bit out of the ordinary that's then recognised by fans, it's really special, and I'm hoping I can contribute a few more before the season to help Swindon push up the table."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman said: "Having judged this award for a few seasons now, it's very rare to see something out of the ordinary. However, this improvised finish from Jacob Wakeling was truly a one-of-a-kind!

"To hook the cross goalwards from way behind his body was impressive, but to get enough pace on it, and direct it in off the post meant it deservedly took February's crown."

Wakeling beat off competition from Crawley Town's Jack Powell, Hartlepool United's Dan Kemp & Bradford City's Andy Cook.