Women's Super League: Final day of 2022/23 season brought forward to May 27

The final day of the 2022/23 Women's Super League season has been brought forward by one day, the FA has confirmed.

The concluding day of the campaign will now take place on Saturday May 27, instead of the originally scheduled Sunday May 28, with all games kicking off at 3pm.

As a result, the WSL fixtures will no longer clash with the final day of the men's Premier League season, which ends on May 28, with all fixtures kicking off simultaneously at 4.30pm.

Image: All WSL matches will kick off simultaneously at 3pm on Saturday May 27

Details of Sky Sports' broadcast selections will be announced in due course.

Kelly Simmons, director of the Women's Professional Game, said: "This has unquestionably been our biggest season ever across the Barclays Women's Super League and the Barclays Women's Championship, and I have no doubt the next few months are going to be even more exciting.

"It's been a thrilling season so far and we have seen some incredible matches. The end of the campaign is an important moment for us to recognise all that has been achieved over the season, so I cannot wait to see how it plays out and who we are celebrating, and commiserating, come the end of May."

Final day fixtures (All 3pm kick=off)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Brighton vs Leicester

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Everton

Reading vs Chelsea

West Ham vs Tottenham

The current state of play in the WSL

Manchester United, who have never lifted the WSL title, currently lead the way after 14 games, one point clear of reigning champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Manchester City and Arsenal follow closely behind, sitting three and six points behind the leaders respectively.

At the bottom of the table, Willie Kirk's Leicester have six points from their 13 games, while Reading, Tottenham and Brighton are four, three and two points above the Foxes respectively as things stand.

Eight rounds of fixtures remain until the end of the season.