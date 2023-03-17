Jodie Taylor: Arsenal Women re-sign striker on short-term deal

Arsenal Women have re-signed forward Jodie Taylor on a deal until the end of the season.

Taylor has joined the Gunners following the end of her contract with US-based club San Diego Wave.

The return to the Women's Super League marks Taylor's second spell at Arsenal, having scored 10 goals in 17 appearances between 2016-17.

"It feels amazing to be back - like I never left," the 36-year-old said. "It's incredible to have this opportunity to come back to the club that I love so much.

"A lot of progression has happened here in the last five years and to see how much the club has grown and progressed is incredible. I'm very happy to be here."

Image: Jodie Taylor (right) previously played for the Gunners between 2016-17

Arsenal have been short of forward options since season-ending knee injuries to both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema in December last year.

The north London side had two world-record bids for Manchester United striker Alessia Russo, who only has a matter of months remaining on her current deal, turned down in January.

The north London side have scored five fewer goals than their Manchester counterparts this term and six less than WSL leaders Chelsea.

Manager Jonas Eidevall added: "We're really pleased to have brought in Jodie to help us from now until the end of the season.

"She has a proven track record for scoring goals and we know her experience will be a great asset to the whole dressing room. We have so much to fight for this season and Jodie will help us on that journey."

Taylor also has 51 England caps to her name and won the Golden Boot at Euro 2017 as her five goals helped the Lionesses to the semi-finals.

She was also part of the 2019 World Cup squad, scoring against Argentina in the tournament's group stage.