Antonio Conte outburst: Tottenham squad expect to have new head coach next season

Tottenham players expect it is only a matter of time before Antonio Conte leaves the club.

Conte is out of contract in the summer and many players now think they will be working under a new head coach next season.

The players are willing to accept responsibility for poor performances and results but there is a sense Conte came close to crossing a line by calling them selfish and questioning their commitment to the club on Saturday after the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Tottenham do not play again for a fortnight and that has given chairman Daniel Levy a short period of time to decide whether he should take any action against Conte.

Conte has clarified to the Spurs board that his furious outburst was aimed purely at the players and not the owner or the chairman. It is said to be business as usual at Tottenham despite his extraordinary rant.

He also appeared to attack the club's ownership but it is understood Conte's clarification to the board pointed out he asked why only the club and managers take responsibility for not winning while the players get "alibis".

The quotes Conte has clarified with the board... "The club has the responsibility for the transfer market, every coach that stayed here has the responsibility. And the players? The players? Where are the players? "Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here? "You are finding an alibi, another alibi. You try to find an excuse for the players. OK, continue to do this, to find an excuse for the players. You do only this! You do only this. Excuses for the players. 'But the players, maybe, my future, then we lost confidence, they lost spirit, they lost being a team'. Excuses. Excuses. Excuses. Try to protect them every time."

Players and staff are currently on a pre-scheduled two days off and will report back to the training ground on Tuesday, which would have been the case regardless of the result.

There has been no public reaction from the players in response to Conte's comments as yet, with Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro the only players to have posted on social media since the outburst.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said he believed Conte wants to be sacked following the Italian's rant, while Jamie Redknapp feels the Italian's position is becoming untenable.

Conte's Spurs contract expires this summer, and Sky Sports' Gary Neville said he would "keep him right where he is and make him do his job".

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is under huge pressure to reappoint Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager, with several players and staff pleading with the Argentine to return and reinvigorate the club.

Tottenham's collapse at St Mary's capped off a miserable March in which they were dumped out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League to leave them trophyless since 2008.

Analysis: Conte in dangerous territory at Spurs

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Antonio Conte is in very dangerous territory at the moment. Spurs players expect it is only a matter of time before he leaves. His contract is up in the summer and a lot of the players expect to be playing under a new head coach next season.

"The players are willing to accept responsibility when performances and results are bad but there is a feeling that Conte came close to or even did cross the line with his comments on Saturday. It is a strange thing to say about players playing for a top Premier League club.

"I think that would have shocked a few Spurs players. So these are dangerous times for Conte. A lot of people think he was almost trying to get himself sacked with his comments on Saturday.

"There is another way of looking at it, though. And that is to say: 'Well it is quite refreshing to see a Premier League manager say what they think in these news conferences and interviews'.

"What's the point of having these interviews if managers don't say what they think? But saying what he thinks could end up costing Conte his job."