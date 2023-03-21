Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea face Aston Villa, Manchester United draw Brighton

Holders Chelsea drawn against Aston Villa in Women's FA Cup semis; Manchester United to take on Brighton; Marc Skinner's side will be making first appearance at last-four stage
Tuesday 21 March 2023 10:57, UK
Holders Chelsea will travel to Aston Villa in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals next month, with Manchester United hosting Brighton in the corresponding last-four tie.
While Emma Hayes' Blues are looking to secure the trophy for a third time in a row, Carla Ward's Villa are in the semis for the first time in their history, following Sunday's dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Manchester City.
United will also be making their first appearance at this stage when they take on a Brighton outfit currently under the interim management of Amy Merricks.
The ties are scheduled for Sunday April 16, with the final then taking place at Wembley on Sunday May 14. Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 after extra-time in last season's final in front of a record attendance of 49,094.
That completed a league and cup double for Hayes' side, who are currently top of the Women's Super League, two points clear of Marc Skinner's United and Manchester City with a game in hand.
Manchester United vs Brighton
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Ties to be played Sunday April 16.