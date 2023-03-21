 Skip to content

Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea face Aston Villa, Manchester United draw Brighton

Tuesday 21 March 2023 10:57, UK

Sam Kerr celebrates her goal
Image: Holders Chelsea will face Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the FA Cup

Holders Chelsea will travel to Aston Villa in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals next month, with Manchester United hosting Brighton in the corresponding last-four tie.

While Emma Hayes' Blues are looking to secure the trophy for a third time in a row, Carla Ward's Villa are in the semis for the first time in their history, following Sunday's dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Manchester City.

United will also be making their first appearance at this stage when they take on a Brighton outfit currently under the interim management of Amy Merricks.

Rachel Daly scored the winner as Aston Villa beat Man City to reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Image: Rachel Daly scored the winner as Aston Villa beat Man City to reach the FA Cup semi-finals

The ties are scheduled for Sunday April 16, with the final then taking place at Wembley on Sunday May 14. Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 after extra-time in last season's final in front of a record attendance of 49,094.

That completed a league and cup double for Hayes' side, who are currently top of the Women's Super League, two points clear of Marc Skinner's United and Manchester City with a game in hand.

Women's FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Ties to be played Sunday April 16.

