Kylian Mbappe scores twice on captaincy debut in Netherlands rout as Belgium's Romelu Lukaku nets hat-trick in Sweden

Kylian Mbappe delivers for France again, this time wearing the captain's armband in a 4-0 win over the Netherlands; Romelu Lukaku scores hat-trick in Belgium's 3-0 win away at Sweden; Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer scores twice in Austria's 4-1 triumph against Azerbaijan

Friday 24 March 2023 23:22, UK

France&#39;s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side&#39;s fourth goal during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and the Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, outside Paris, France, Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Image: France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against the Netherlands

France scored three times in the first 22 minutes en route to thrashing the Netherlands 4-0 in Paris to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to the perfect start.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano had France two up after only eight minutes, before Kylian Mbappe added a third to see the hosts out of sight with barely a quarter of the game gone against Ronald Koeman's side.

Mbappe netted again two minutes from the end to ensure the World Cup runners-up took firm control of their qualification group, while a heavy defeat for the Netherlands meant they suffered embarrassment in Koeman's first game since returning.

Elsewhere in Group B, Greece eased to a 3-0 victory away to Gibraltar, goals from Giorgos Masouras, Emmanouil Siopis and Anastasios Bakasetas hauling the visitors into second place in the early standings ahead of the Republic of Ireland, who begin their campaign against France on Monday.

Romelu Lukaku hit a hat-trick as Belgium put their World Cup woes behind them with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Sweden.

Romelu Lukaku has been included in Belgium&#39;s 26-man World Cup squad
Image: Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick for Belgium

They were kept off the top of their group by Austria, for whom Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in a 4-1 triumph against Azerbaijan.

The Czech Republic won their opening game 3-1 against Poland in Prague, scoring twice in the first three minutes to take pole position in the group, while Moldova and the Faroe Islands played out a 1-1 draw in Chisinau.

Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic scored goals in either half to set Serbia on their way to a 2-0 win at home to Lithuania. In the same group Bulgaria went down 1-0 at home against Balkan neighbours Montenegro.

