Sky and Kick It Out continue scholarship programme with University of Liverpool aimed at improving football industry diversity

Sky and Kick It Out are continuing their partnership with the University of Liverpool Management School to provide four students from under represented ethnic groups with Scholarships for an MBA in Football Industries.

The scholarships are targeted at Black and other under-represented ethnic minorities in the UK applying for the 2023 Football Industries MBA qualification, which is a one-year course starting in September next year.

As well as providing complete funding for four student places on the course, Sky will pair the scholars with prominent mentors in the football industry and Sky's Diversity Advisory Council.

Sky Sports and Kick It Out will also use their extensive networks in the football industries to help accelerate the most talented individuals into jobs at senior leadership level and help to improve diverse representation at senior level.

Director of Studies Football Industries MBA Dr Babatunde Buraimo said: "On the field of play diversity in football is incredible. It is something to be celebrated in fact.

"We're privileged to be working with Sky and Kick It Out so that we can collectively combat discrimination in the broader football industry and its business.

"As well as core elements of management and business, the scholarship also focuses on the business of football."

What we see in the boardroom is something completely opposite of that 1.6 per cent of executive leaders are from a black or ethnic minority background, that’s just not good enough.

Sky Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion David Carrigan said: "Sky was really excited about initiating the MBA Scholarships programme in football industries because we wanted to be a force for change.

"We provide £25,000 in grants which removes the financial barrier many people from ethnic minorities may face when trying to access an MBA programme.

"Consider the scholarship as the perfect way for you to combine your career aspirations with the thing that you love, football."

There's still time to apply with the closing date on May 1! More information here.

In December 2020, Sky committed Kick It Out £3m over three years, in a mix of cash and value in kind support, with Sky Sports pledging to use its powerful voice, extensive reach, and established channels to support the organisation that has been at the forefront of the fight against discrimination and the drive for inclusion in football.

In addition to using its editorial reach, voice, and platforms to campaign for change, Sky works on a series of initiatives with Kick It Out, focusing on transparency reporting in football, education in schools including The Edit which aims to improve media and digital literacy among more than 30,000 school children, and supporting talent into the industry.

As part of Sky's investment in supporting talent, Kick It Out highlighted the need to gain more off-field representation and a particular need in the most senior positions in the football business. This MBA scholarship is one strategy Sky is supporting Kick It Out with in addressing this challenge.

Sky's partnership with Kick It Out is part of a wider commitment made by Sky. In June 2020, Sky made a series of commitments to help tackle racial injustice. With a £10m investment each year for three years, Sky also pledged to:

Improve Black and minority ethnic representation at all levels

Make a difference in communities impacted by racism

Use the power of Sky's voice and platform to highlight racial injustice

For more information on the Kick It Out Scholarship please visit the University of Liverpool website here.