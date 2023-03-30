Jack Diamond: Sunderland player charged with rape and sexual assault, Northumbria Police confirm

Jack Diamond has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault by Northumbria Police; Sunderland announced the player has been suspended, with his loan spell at Lincoln terminated immediately; the 23-year-old will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in May

Sunderland player Jack Diamond has been charged with rape and sexual assault, police have said.

The Championship side have suspended Diamond, 23, after being notified of the charges which stem from an investigation launched in May.

The player, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, was on loan with League One Lincoln City but that deal has now been terminated.

Northumbria Police said: "In May last year, we received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted inside an address in the Washington area.

"An investigation was immediately launched and a man was subsequently arrested.

"Jack Diamond, 23, of Fatfield, Washington, has now been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in May."

A Sunderland spokesperson said: "Sunderland AFC has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service.

"The player has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the judicial process, and his loan agreement at Lincoln City Football Club has also been terminated.

"As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time.

Lincoln City said Diamond's loan deal had been "terminated with immediate effect".