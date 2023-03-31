Michael Beale: Craig McPherson's alleged headbutt on Celtic Women's boss Fran Alonso was 'out of character'

Michael Beale has described Rangers Women's coach Craig McPherson's part in an incident with Celtic Women's boss Fran Alonso as "out of character".

McPherson was charged by the Scottish FA over his alleged headbutt on Alonso at the end of Monday's Old Firm match at Broadwood Stadium.

The incident, the subject of police enquiries, occurred at full-time after Celtic had scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

McPherson will face an SFA hearing on April 13 after being deemed to have breached disciplinary rules.

Ahead of their Scottish Premiership fixture against Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday, Gers boss Beale said: "I didn't see it live. I haven't seen it since, I have obviously been told about it.

"I know with the SFA and Rangers there is an ongoing discussion around it.

"All I would say on Craig is that it is out of character for him. I think everyone who knows him in Scotland, knows him as a man, [knows] it is out of character.

"The SFA, the club and Craig are away having discussions about it. I personally haven't spoken to him on it."

Police Scotland's spokesperson said: "We have received a report regarding an incident at Broadwood Stadium on the evening of Monday, March 27, 2023. Enquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage."

The SWPL, meanwhile, says it is aware of an incident following the match and will not issue any further comment until police and SFA investigations are concluded.

Postcoglou: Celtic will comply with investigation

Ange Postecoglou says Celtic will comply with the investigation into the incident and "do everything we need to do".

He told Sky Sports: "The important thing is it's in the hands of the people it should be in the hands of and they'll investigate it properly, get all sides of the story and deal with it appropriately.

"From our perspective as a football club, it's about making sure we comply with the investigation and do everything we need to do and let the rest take care of itself."

A Celtic spokesperson said of the incident: "Clearly this is a hugely concerning incident, falling well below any acceptable standard.

"We understand the matter is now being investigated and it will be up to all relevant authorities to take any appropriate action."