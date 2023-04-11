EFL awards 2023: Vincent Kompany, Michael Carrick & Mark Robins in running for Championship manager of the season as shortlists are revealed

Vincent Kompany, Michael Carrick and Mark Robins are in the running to be named EFL Championship Manager of the Season at the 2023 EFL Awards.

Kompany led Burnley to Premier League promotion with seven games to spare while while Carrick has impressed in his first full-time position as a manager, with Middlesbrough in contention for an automatic promotion spot.

Coventry City's rise through the EFL over the years continues, with Robins also highlighted for his outstanding work at the Sky Blues.

In line for the EFL player of the season award in the Championship, the two top-scoring players collide alongside a midfielder from the league leaders.

Chuba Akpom's 25 goals have Boro vying for promotion, while Viktor Gyökeres' 18 goals and nine assists has fired Coventry City to the verge of a play-off spot. Meanwhile, Josh Brownhill completes the shortlist for Burnley.

Image: Chuba Akpom has scored 25 goals for Middlesbrough so far this season

In Sky Bet League One, a potential promotion tussle makes up the shortlist for manager of the season, with Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle) and Darren Moore (Sheffield Wednesday) shortlisted.

In terms of player of the season in the division, Wednesday's midfielder Barry Bannan is pitted alongside Bristol Rovers' Aaron Collins, who has 15 goals and 11 assists so far this season, and the division's top goalscorer with 24 goals, Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris.

In Sky Bet League Two, Paul Simpson (Carlisle United), Richie Wellens (Leyton Orient) and Steve Evans (Stevenage) are shortlisted for manager of the season, with their respective clubs currently occupying three of the top five spots in the division.

Bradford City's Andy Cook and Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins have 44 goals between them in the league so far, as they vie for the player of the season award alongside Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni.

The EFL young player of the season awards will once again be given out divisionally. In the Championship, Bristol City's Alex Scott is shortlisted alongside Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney and Amad Diallo of Sunderland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Elek and Ali Maxwell from the Not The Top 20 Podcast assess Alex Scott of Bristol City as one of their 21 Under 21 stars of the EFL.

In League One, Charlton Athletic's Jes Rak-Sakyi makes the list, with Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys and Plymouth Argyle's Bali Mumba completing the line-up.

Two defensive players make the shortlist in League Two - Colchester United's Junior Tchamadeu and Jayden Sweeney of Leyton Orient. Swindon Town's Jacob Wakeling is also nominated.

The EFL Teams of the Season will be announced on the night with a starting XI chosen for each individual division. The EFL Goal of the Season award will be voted for by the public on ITV and announced on the evening.

New for 2023, the EFL will also be presenting the EFL Club Employee and EFL Innovation awards, alongside the Green Club and Diversity award.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place on Sunday April 23.

2023 EFL awards shortlists in full...

Championship manager of the season

Vincent Kompany - Burnley

Mark Robins - Coventry City

Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough

League One manager of the season

Kieran McKenna - Ipswich Town

Steven Schumacher - Plymouth Argyle

Darren Moore - Sheffield Wednesday

League Two manager of the season

Paul Simpson - Carlisle United

Richie Wellens - Leyton Orient

Steve Evans - Stevenage EFL

Championship player of the season

Josh Brownhill - Burnley

Viktor Gyökeres - Coventry City

Chuba Akpom - Middlesbrough

League One player of the season

Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers

Jonson Clarke-Harris - Peterborough United

Barry Bannan - Sheffield Wednesday

League Two player of the season

Andy Cook - Bradford City

Sam Hoskins - Northampton Town

Carl Piergianni - Stevenage

Championship young player of the season

Alex Scott - Bristol City

Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough

Amad Diallo - Sunderland

League One Young player of the season

Jes Rak-Sakyi - Charlton Athletic

Cameron Humphreys - Ipswich Town

Bali Mumba - Plymouth Argyle

League Two Young player of the season

Junior Tchamadeu - Colchester United

Jayden Sweeney - Leyton Orient

Jacob Wakeling - Swindon Town

Championship apprentice of the season

Ash Phillips - Blackburn Rovers

Jamie Knight-Lebel - Bristol City

Emre Tezgel - Stoke City

League One apprentice of the season

Fabio Jalo - Barnsley

Zach Mitchell - Charlton Athletic

Gatlin O'Donkor - Oxford United

League Two apprentice of the season

Matus Holicek - Crewe Alexandra

Emmanuel Ilesanmi - Harrogate Town

Josh Tomlinson - Northampton Town

EFL teams of the season

To be announced on the night

Club employee award

John Clarke - Burton Albion

Jerry Tocknell - Bristol City

Abdul Khalique - Portsmouth

EFL Fan engagement award

Bolton Wanderers

Lincoln City

Reading

EFL diversity award

Bolton Wanderers

Middlesbrough

Watford

EFL innovation award

Millwall

Norwich City

Portsmouth

EFL green club award

Bristol City

Northampton Town

Reading

EFL supporter of the season

Les Miller - Luton Town

Diane Blazier - Norwich City

Paula Martin - Reading

Sir Tom Finney Award

To be announced on the night

Contribution to league football

To be announced on the night

2022/23 Goal of the season

To be announced on the night