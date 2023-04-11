EFL awards 2023: Vincent Kompany, Michael Carrick & Mark Robins in running for Championship manager of the season as shortlists are revealed

Shortlists revealed for 2023 EFL awards: Vincent Kompany, Michael Carrick and Mark Robins to contest Championship manager of the season award; Chuba Akpom, Viktor Gyökeres and Josh Brownhill up for Championship player of the season; Winners announced on April 23
Vincent Kompany, Michael Carrick and Mark Robins are in the running to be named EFL Championship Manager of the Season at the 2023 EFL Awards.
Kompany led Burnley to Premier League promotion with seven games to spare while while Carrick has impressed in his first full-time position as a manager, with Middlesbrough in contention for an automatic promotion spot.
Coventry City's rise through the EFL over the years continues, with Robins also highlighted for his outstanding work at the Sky Blues.
In line for the EFL player of the season award in the Championship, the two top-scoring players collide alongside a midfielder from the league leaders.
Chuba Akpom's 25 goals have Boro vying for promotion, while Viktor Gyökeres' 18 goals and nine assists has fired Coventry City to the verge of a play-off spot. Meanwhile, Josh Brownhill completes the shortlist for Burnley.
In Sky Bet League One, a potential promotion tussle makes up the shortlist for manager of the season, with Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle) and Darren Moore (Sheffield Wednesday) shortlisted.
In terms of player of the season in the division, Wednesday's midfielder Barry Bannan is pitted alongside Bristol Rovers' Aaron Collins, who has 15 goals and 11 assists so far this season, and the division's top goalscorer with 24 goals, Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris.
In Sky Bet League Two, Paul Simpson (Carlisle United), Richie Wellens (Leyton Orient) and Steve Evans (Stevenage) are shortlisted for manager of the season, with their respective clubs currently occupying three of the top five spots in the division.
Bradford City's Andy Cook and Northampton Town's Sam Hoskins have 44 goals between them in the league so far, as they vie for the player of the season award alongside Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni.
The EFL young player of the season awards will once again be given out divisionally. In the Championship, Bristol City's Alex Scott is shortlisted alongside Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney and Amad Diallo of Sunderland.
In League One, Charlton Athletic's Jes Rak-Sakyi makes the list, with Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys and Plymouth Argyle's Bali Mumba completing the line-up.
Two defensive players make the shortlist in League Two - Colchester United's Junior Tchamadeu and Jayden Sweeney of Leyton Orient. Swindon Town's Jacob Wakeling is also nominated.
The EFL Teams of the Season will be announced on the night with a starting XI chosen for each individual division. The EFL Goal of the Season award will be voted for by the public on ITV and announced on the evening.
New for 2023, the EFL will also be presenting the EFL Club Employee and EFL Innovation awards, alongside the Green Club and Diversity award.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place on Sunday April 23.
John Clarke - Burton Albion
Jerry Tocknell - Bristol City
Abdul Khalique - Portsmouth
Bolton Wanderers
Lincoln City
Reading
Bolton Wanderers
Middlesbrough
Watford
Millwall
Norwich City
Portsmouth
Bristol City
Northampton Town
Reading
Les Miller - Luton Town
Diane Blazier - Norwich City
Paula Martin - Reading
