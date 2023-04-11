Scotland Women 4-0 Costa Rica Women: Seventeen-year-old Emma Watson scores two in Hampden thrashing

Teenager Emma Watson's first international goals helped Scotland to a 4-0 friendly win over Costa Rica as Caroline Weir starred for the hosts.

Seventeen-year-old Watson, making her first appearance at Hampden Park, netted the first when she finished from close range after Costa Rica failed to clear a Weir free-kick just six minutes into what turned into an enjoyable night for Scotland against their World Cup-bound opponents.

The second came in the 28th minute when Claire Emslie got up to head Weir's corner and the ball found its way past Daniela Solera with the help of a deflection from Katherine Alvarado.

Captain Weir then got on the scoresheet herself with a superb solo effort, winning the ball in midfield, exchanging passes with Emslie and then dancing through the Costa Rica defence before beating Solera.

Weir struck the post three minutes into the second half and then her driving run helped set up Watson's second as the youngster fired the ball into the far corner in the 67th minute.

There would be no hat-trick for Watson - withdrawn with seven minutes left to play - while the closest Costa Rica came was a Cristin Granados effort which clipped the crossbar late on.