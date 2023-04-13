There are eight current Premier League clubs with gambling companies as shirt-front sponsors, with an estimated value of £60m per annum; The change will begin at the start of the 2026/27 season

Premier League clubs agree to withdraw gambling sponsorships on front of shirts

Both West Ham and Newcastle have betting sponsors on the front of their shirts, along with six other Premier League clubs

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' matchday shirts.

There are eight current Premier League clubs with gambling companies as shirt-front sponsors, with an estimated value of £60m per annum.

The change will begin at the start of the 2026/27 season.

A Premier League statement read: "Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

"The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government's ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

"The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

Image: Everton also have a betting sponsor on front of their shirt

"To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season."

Premier League clubs will be allowed to secure new gambling sponsorship for the front of shirts until the ban commences.

Current sponsorship deals with gambling companies can remain in place for the next three years too.

It is understood that gambling brands can feature in other areas, which include shirt sleeves and on advertising hoardings, beyond the 2025-26 campaign.

Teams with betting sponsors on shirts: