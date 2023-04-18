EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United edge closer to Premier League; Leyton Orient promoted to League One

Burnley must wait to clinch the Championship title after a 2-2 draw at Rotherham.

Sheffield United's 1-0 win over Bristol City meant the Clarets could not wrap up silverware on Tuesday evening.

Burnley needed to better the Blades' result to seal top spot but their celebrations were delayed.

Scott Twine gave the visitors - already promoted to the Premier League - a first-half lead at Rotherham but Vitinho's own goal levelled it.

Manuel Benson's strike with nine minutes left looked like giving Vincent Kompany's side the victory until the Millers struck four minutes later when Georgie Kelly equalised from close range to keep Burnley's title celebrations on ice.

James McAtee gave the second-placed Blades a 1-0 win over the Robins to leave Paul Heckingbottom's side 10 points behind Burnley with four games remaining.

They are eight points ahead of third-placed Luton, who go to Reading on Wednesday.

West Brom climbed into the top six with a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Blackpool.

The Baggies opened the scoring through Brandon Thomas-Asante's 18th-minute strike and substitute Taylor Gardner-Hickman made it 2-0 on the hour when he collected John Swift's pass and fired in.

A fifth defeat in six games leaves Blackpool four points from safety having played more games than their rivals above them.

The Baggies are two points behind fifth-placed Millwall - with a game in hand - after the Lions suffered another play-off blow.

Lukas Jutkiewicz's first-half winner gave Birmingham a 1-0 victory at The Den, meaning Millwall have scored in just one of their last five games.

Sunderland missed another chance to keep in touch with the top six after a 1-1 draw against a Huddersfield side that are now two points above the bottom three.

Tony Mowbray's side took the lead when Joe Gelhardt opened the scoring after 35 minutes but they were pegged back by Josh Koroma when he drove towards the edge of the box and found the corner.

Rock-bottom Wigan gave themselves a late survival lifeline with 1-0 at Stoke.

Will Keane's second half-winner ensured the Latics are still fighting but rivals Reading, QPR and Cardiff all have games in hand.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth retained top spot in Sky Bet League One in dramatic fashion after Callum Wright struck six minutes into stoppage time to earn a 2-1 comeback win at Shrewsbury.

The Pilgrims looked set to drop precious points in the promotion race before Wright pounced after Joe Edwards' leveller cancelled out Killian Phillips' 53rd-minute opener.

Second-placed Ipswich were poised to snatch first position but remain a point below Steven Schumacher's leaders following their 2-1 success over managerless Port Vale.

The Tractor Boys were also forced to come from behind at Portman Road, with Nathan Broadhead's double - the second a penalty six minutes from time - overturning Malvind Benning's first-half strike.

Sheffield Wednesday hung on for a 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers to keep up the pressure on the top two.

First-half goals from Barry Bannan and Akin Famewo put the Owls on course for only a second success in nine games before Aaron Collins' 16th goal of the season ensured a nervy finish.

Fourth-placed Barnsley lost ground following a goalless draw at Lincoln, while Jonson Clarke-Harris' 25th league goal of the season helped Peterborough climb to fifth as they won 2-1 at second-bottom Accrington.

Bolton complete the play-off picture after being pegged back in a 1-1 draw at Burton.

Victor Adeboyejo fired Wanderers into an early lead against his former club but Josh Walker equalised for Albion.

Derby are below the Trotters on goal difference, albeit having played a game more, after David McGoldrick moved on to 21 league goals for the season with a brace in a 2-1 victory at Exeter.

Wycombe kept alive their top-six hopes courtesy of goals from Ryan Tafazolli and David Wheeler in a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Cambridge.

Oxford remain a point above Mark Bonner's men and the drop zone thanks to a 1-1 draw at home to Portsmouth. Sam Long cancelled out a stunning free-kick from Marlon Pack at the Kassam Stadium.

Elsewhere, Jack Payne earned Charlton a 1-0 success at MK Dons and relegated Forest Green held Fleetwood to a goalless draw.

Sky Bet League Two

Table-topping Leyton Orient were promoted from Sky Bet League Two, despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Gillingham at Priestfield.

Alex MacDonald and a Cheye Alexander penalty earned the Gills victory after Orient had Omar Beckles sent off in the 14th minute.

Bradford's 1-0 loss at Swindon, inflicted by a late Jonny Williams strike, ensured the O's returned to the third tier for the first time since 2015.

Northampton remain second following a 2-1 win at Sutton. Mitch Pinnock hit the decisive goal after Donovan Wilson cancelled out Louis Appere's opener.

Jordan Roberts' early finish was enough for third-place Stevenage to beat Doncaster 1-0 and stay a point behind the Cobblers with a game in hand.

Carlisle and Stockport dropped points in the quest for automatic promotion following an entertaining 2-2 draw at Brunton Park.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans headed the fifth-placed Hatters level four minutes from time after the fourth-placed hosts led thanks to Jon Mellish and Owen Moxon overturning Myles Hippolyte's breakthrough finish.

At the bottom, beleaguered Rochdale earned a stay of execution after battling back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tranmere.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell levelled in stoppage time for Dale after Danny Lloyd halved the deficit following a Richard O'Donnell own goal and Josh Hawkes' penalty for Rovers.

Second-bottom Hartlepool suffered a 2-0 defeat at play-off hopefuls Salford following first-half goals from Matt Smith and Louie Barry, with 22nd-placed Crawley three points better off after a goalless draw at home to Colchester.

Harrogate moved six points clear of danger after strikes from Sam Folarin, Kazeem Olaigbe and Alex Pattison earned a convincing 3-0 triumph over Walsall.

Elsewhere, play-off-chasing Mansfield won 2-1 at Newport following strikes from Hiram Boateng and James Gale, while Grimsby beat Barrow 1-0 thanks to Danilo Orsi's goal.