Championship goals and round-up: Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson scores late equaliser at Blackburn

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson scored a controversial equaliser five minutes into added time to snatch a dramatic 1-1 draw at fellow play-off chasers Blackburn.

The Sky Blues, who had been lacklustre for much of the game, looked to be heading for a damaging defeat in their hopes of reaching the top six after deservedly falling behind to a guided header by Sam Gallagher six minutes before the break.

But Mark Robins' men, who failed to have a shot in anger in the first half, sprung into life in the final minutes of the game and Wilson, up for the last attack of the game, bundled a Gustavo Hamer corner over the line to snatch a remarkable point that could prove decisive at the end of the season.

Chuba Akpom became the first player to score in nine consecutive Championship home games by hitting the goal that completed Middlesbrough's 3-1 win against Hull at the Riverside.

The 27-year-old powered in a brilliant third for Michael Carrick's side to keep their faint hopes of an automatic promotion place alive.

Boro turned around a half-time deficit delivered by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh's header by scoring three times inside six second-half minutes through Hayden Hackney, Cameron Archer and Akpom.

Middlesbrough are eight points behind Sheffield United, who have a game in hand, with nine to play for, but they look in fine shape as they sit on the brink of securing a play-off spot after ending Hull's five-match unbeaten run.

Ten-man Reading's relegation worries increased when they could manage only a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw with promotion-chasing Luton, who secured their play-off place.

Reading went in front six minutes into the second period when Andy Carroll nodded in from close range, but the former England striker was sent off five minutes later, when heading home again but having the effort ruled out for deliberate handball - and picking up his second yellow card in the process.

Luton rarely troubled their depleted opponents until equalising in the 81st minute, when top scorer Carlton Morris headed in after an error by home goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Cardiff gave their hopes of avoiding relegation a big boost by coming from behind to win 3-1 at Watford.

Ismaila Sarr gave the Hornets an early lead but their slim hopes of gate-crashing the play-offs were dented by three Cardiff replies in the space of 10 first-half minutes.

Kion Etete and Cedric Kipre quickly turned the scoreline on its head before Sory Kaba posted a goal-of-the-season contender.

Joel Piroe scored twice as Swansea beat play-off chasing Preston 4-2 in a bad-tempered Championship clash that involved a mass brawl in the closing stages.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen were both shown straight red cards after a heated confrontation erupted on the touchline involving at least 30 players, substitutes and coaches while the hosts leading 3-2 five minutes from time.

QPR's survival hopes and Norwich's play-off challenge both took another blow as they drew 1-1 at Loftus Road.

Lyndon Dykes' ninth-minute goal put Rangers ahead but Adam Idah, sent on as a half-time substitute, equalised in the first minute of the second half.