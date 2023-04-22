EFL goals and round-up: Burnley frustrated, Leyton Orient seal League Two title and Rochdale relegated to National League

Burnley must wait to be crowned champions after a stunning late goal from QPR substitute Chris Martin inflicted a first home defeat of the season on the Premier League-bound Clarets.

The veteran forward had only been on the field for three minutes when Ilias Chair forced a corner with a shot that was well saved by Arijanet Muric.

Burnley failed to clear the resulting set-piece and Jamal Lowe was allowed space to attack from the left and cross for Martin to head in from six yards and seal the 2-1 victory.

Gustavo Hamer struck the winner as Coventry moved into the Championship play-off places with a 2-1 home victory over relegation-threatened Reading.

Norwich's faltering bid to make the play-offs suffered a potentially fatal blow when they were beaten 3-0 by in-form Swansea at Carrow Road.

Watford's faint hopes of reaching the play-offs suffered another jolt with a 1-0 defeat at Hull.

Wigan kept alive their faint hopes of avoiding relegation with a thrilling 2-1 victory over play-off chasing Millwall at the DW Stadium.

Blackpool gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm with their first away win since October with a 1-0 success at Birmingham.

Cardiff remain very much part of the relegation mix after only managing a 1-1 draw with Stoke in the Welsh capital.

Rotherham's survival hopes suffered a blow after substitute Andreas Weimann fired a stoppage-time winner to secure Bristol City a 2-1 victory at Ashton Gate.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday all won as the race for automatic promotion from League One heated up.

Argyle beat Cambridge 3-1 to stay top, one point ahead of the Tractor Boys who won 3-0 at Peterborough, with the Owls one point further back following a 2-1 win over Exeter.

Callum Wright's 15th-minute strike gave Plymouth the lead and, despite Cambridge levelling through Sam Smith, Joe Edwards and Niall Ennis gave Argyle their third straight win.

Posh slipped out of the play-off places after Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo struck for Ipswich.

Sheffield Wednesday, who have played a game more, went behind to Josh Key's goal shortly after half-time before turning it around with goals from Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson.

Barnsley are six points behind second-placed Ipswich after Slobodan Tedic's double secured a 2-0 home win over relegation-threatened Oxford, who sit above the bottom four on goal difference.

Josh Sheehan's stunning 25-yard effort ensured Bolton beat out-of-form Shrewsbury 1-0.

David McGoldrick's penalty helped Derby leapfrog Peterborough into sixth with a 1-0 victory over local rivals Burton.

Accrington suffered a huge blow in their fight for survival as they were defeated 1-0 by Portsmouth thanks to Joe Pigott's 75th-minute effort.

Wycombe's play-off hopes were ended with a 2-0 defeat to Lincoln, with Dylan Duffy opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Lasse Sorensen sealing the points 20 minutes from time.

Cole Stockton's double helped Morecambe make it back-to-back wins and move to within goal difference of jumping out of the relegation zone with a 3-2 win over Charlton.

Promise Omochere's goal just before the break handed Fleetwood a 1-0 triumph over MK Dons.

Ellis Harrison and Tom Pett scored two goals in seven first-half minutes to give managerless Port Vale their first win in nine outings, beating Bristol Rovers 2-0.

Cheltenham cruised to a first win in six after a first-half double from Alfie May and Aidan Keena's strike gave them a 3-1 win over relegated Forest Green.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient were crowned League Two champions with a 2-0 win over Crewe.

George Moncur's 51st-minute penalty set them on their way before Charlie Kelman pounced on a defensive mix-up to seal the win.

Northampton took another step closer to League One football as they came from behind to beat Harrogate 3-1.

Kazeem Olaigbe gave the Yorkshire side a shock lead but the Cobblers equalised through David Norman Jr before strikes from Sam Hoskins and Kieron Bowie moved them five points above fourth-placed Stockport with two games left.

Davis Keillor-Dunn struck in the 11th minute to move Mansfield level on points with the play-off spots with a 1-0 win over third-placed Stevenage.

Rochdale were relegated after Isaac Olaofe's first-half stoppage-time strike gave Stockport a 1-0 victory.

Fifth-placed Carlisle returned to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph over Cumbrian rivals Barrow.

Matty Lund struck the winner at the death as Salford somehow secured a 3-2 win over Walsall, who had levelled in the 90th minute, despite the sending off of Louie Barry eight minutes into the second half.

Bradford's automatic-promotion hopes suffered a huge blow when Oliver Hawkins' stoppage-time goal snatched a 2-2 draw for Gillingham after Andy Cook had given the Bantams a late lead.

Swindon made it back-to-back wins with a crushing 5-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Joshua Hawkes and Rhys Hughes scored either side of half-time to hand Tranmere a 2-0 win over Grimsby.

Sutton are now without a win in nine as they were thrashed 4-1 by Colchester.

Newport came from behind to beat Doncaster 3-1 thanks to second-half goals from Priestley Farquharson, Aaron Wildig and Cameron Norman.

Hartlepool, six points from safety with two to play, were all-but relegated to the National League after they were beaten 2-0 by fellow relegation rivals Crawley.