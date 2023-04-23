Tottenham and Aston Villa share thrilling Women's Super League draw

Tottenham and Aston Villa shared the points after an entertaining 3-3 draw in the Women's Super League.

Goals from Kirsty Hanson and Rachel Daly put Villa two up inside 21 minutes, but Spurs were level just after half-time thanks to a double from Eveliina Summanen.

The relegation-threatened hosts then took the lead in the 59th minute, Bethany England with the goal, but Daly earned a point for fifth-placed Villa thanks to an 84th-minute leveller.

Image: Nicoline Sorensen (centre) is congratulated after scoring Everton's winner at Reading

Struggling Reading looked on the way to a valuable three points when they went two up at home to Everton early on, but the visitors fought back to win 3-2.

Justine Vanhaevermaet scored from the penalty spot in only the second minute before netting again after 17 minutes.

Everton's fightback began four minutes before half-time when Hanna Bennison scored. Katja Snoeijs then equalised with another penalty, and the winner came seven minutes from time through Nicoline Sorensen.

Image: Ceri Holland scores Liverpool's winner against Brighton

Liverpool also came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Brighton. Elisabeth Terland put the Seagulls ahead but Ceri Holland grabbed a second-half double.

Bristol City have been promoted back to the WSL after beating Charlton 4-0 in front of a record 7,045 fans at Ashton Gate.

Grace Clinton gave City a first-half lead, which was doubled just after half-time when Brooke Aspin struck.

Aspin bagged her second of the game with 10 minutes to go before Ffion Morgan rounded off the scoring with a fourth.

City have clinched the title with one game to spare and return to the WSL after being relegated in the 2020/21 season.