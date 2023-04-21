Vincent Kompany: Burnley boss on Chelsea manager shortlist of four with Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino

Vincent Kompany is on a shortlist of four to be the next Chelsea boss.

Chelsea's search for a new manager has seen them narrow their shortlist to Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Kompany and one other candidate.

The fourth candidate's name has not been reported yet but he is liked and respected by Chelsea. Luis Enrique is not on the shortlist.

Meetings are ongoing with multiple candidates and there is currently no favourite.

Kompany has led Burnley to automatic promotion from the Championship in his first season at Turf Moor with an attractive style of play.

Chelsea have held initial talks with Pochettino over the job. The club have been admirers of Pochettino in the past and enquired about his availability when Thomas Tuchel left in September.

Sky Sports News has been told Pochettino will assess his options in the summer as he prepares for the right opportunity. The 51-year-old has been out of work since parting company with PSG in July 2022.

Pochettino has been approached by Real Madrid twice before and has also turned down several offers in recent months from clubs in various European leagues.

Frank Lampard is currently in caretaker charge until the end of the season after replacing Bruno Saltor, who had one game in the dugout, following Graham Potter's sacking.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville feels Pochettino is the right man to take charge next on a permanent basis at Stamford Bridge, given the profile of players Chelsea have signed.

"Based on what [Chelsea co-owner Todd] Boehly has said, Chelsea have done their spending for the next three years - apart from signing a centre forward," Neville said on Monday Night Football earlier this month.

"If they appoint Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique or Diego Simeone, they're going to want to have another £300m as they won't like some of the players they've previously signed.

"They've got to appoint a manager who is going to inherit and like the squad that they've got - a lot of them are young - and I think that man is Mauricio Pochettino."