Derby County's Kira Rai reflects on dream month ahead of showdown with Mariam Mahmood and West Brom

Derby County's Kira Rai is determined to end a "dream month" on a high when she goes head-to-head with West Brom and Mariam Mahmood on the last day of the league season.

Just two points separate top-of-the-table Nottingham Forest from both Wolves and Burnley ahead of Sunday's last round of FA Women's National League Northern fixtures, with Derby guaranteed to finish fourth after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Huddersfield last weekend.

Sikh-Punjabi attacker Rai opened the scoring in that game with a wonderfully executed half-volley at the end of a week where she was a guest speaker at an FA event at Wembley Stadium to celebrate Vaisakhi, which is a festival particularly auspicious for Sikhs.

The event also saw South Asian heritage female players showcased at the home of English football for the very first time through a groundbreaking timeline and wider display - created to celebrate the anniversary of Sky's partnership with Sporting Equals - featuring both Rai and West Brom's prodigiously talented British-Pakistani forward Mahmood.

"It's been a dream month in many ways," Rai told Sky Sports News.

"Naturally, it would have been even better if as a team we were a little bit closer to the top three, because we've been there or thereabouts at different stages during the season.

"But overrall I think it's been a good season where we've probably overachieved. We've got a young squad who have come through and developed and gained vital experience.

"That gives us a good base and a lot to be optimistic about for next season, especially when we become fully integrated into the football club.

"But on a personal level it was great to get on the scoresheet on the penultimate weekend - it was one of my better goals this season as well! Now, as a team, we just want to end the season on a high."

Rai, who is one of four role-model women's players from Britain's South Asian community that are showcased in the exhibition, added: "It was a huge honour to be part of the FA event and to also have my story told at Wembley Stadium through the timeline [and wider display].

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kira Rai features in a first-of-its-kind timeline and display documenting the history of South Asian heritage female players. The Derby County star hopes it can help improve diversity in the women's game and inspire more girls who look like her.

"I was literally sat in my seat and I was looking over and I was like 'I swear that's my face!'

"I just had to go over and take a picture with it. It's pretty big in real life, and it was nice to see it in real life.

"I just hope it inspires girls that look like me and all the other girls on the boards. I hope it has a big impact in this country in terms of increasing diversity in the women's game.

"We know women's football in this country is not as diverse as it should be, and I want to play my part to help change that."

The first-of-its-kind timeline features 20 current and former players from South Asian backgrounds, with Rai and Mahmood making a dual entry after a historic game at The Hawthorns last year.

Sky Sports exclusively revealed last year that West Bromwich Albion Women would be hosting Derby at The Hawthorns. And in November, the pair both netted in just the second ever women's game played at the famous stadium, which has been home to West Brom's men's team for 123 years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mariam Mahmood hopes West Bromwich Albion can avenge their early-season defeat to Derby County at The Hawthorns when the two sides meet in the reverse fixture on the last day of the season.

Rai rounded off the scoring in a 3-1 win for Derby in the game, and Mahmood says West Brom are desperate to avenge that loss, with Jenny Sugarman's team needing a win to secure a sixth-place finish after overcoming a number of setbacks this season.

"Playing against Kira at The Hawthorns and for us to both score on such a big day was just nice to see and nice to be a part of," Mahmood told Sky Sports News.

"It will be an exciting game [on Sunday] and hopefully we can get some revenge and beat them this time.

Mahmood added: "It's great to feature in the timeline alongside Kira. Seeing us feature on the boards shows how far we have come, but also shows how much further we have to go.

"Education and bridging the gap in knowledge about South Asians in football remains a major issue. Our stories matter and I hope this raises positive awareness and encourages more children, particularly girls from South Asian backgrounds, to take up the game and enjoy playing football."

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and South Asians in the Game blog and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.