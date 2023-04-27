Premier League best bets: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to haunt Arsenal with Chelsea at 9/1

After taking his profit for the season to +43.5 last weekend, Jones Knows is full of confidence as he unleashes two best bets for forthcoming Premier League games.

How did we get on last weekend?

Money made. Six points of profit to be precise.

Thanks to Andreas Pereira, who did the business by scoring in Fulham's 2-1 win over Leeds at 4/1 where we had double stakes down. It meant we had an exciting 33/1 double rolling over to Alex Moreno to record an assist for Aston Villa at Brentford but unfortunately he failed to create a single chance for only the second time in his last eight starts and was replaced on 60 minutes.

P+L = +43.5

Fulham are going to struggle to test Man City's defence on what we've seen from Marco Silva's flagging attack in recent weeks. Fulham have taken just one point from nine games against Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham this season.

A City win to nil makes sense at 11/10 but I'd go a little stronger than that as I trust Fulham to stay in the game despite what the market is predicting. Silva's side have lost 10 of their 13 Premier League games this season by one-goal so combining that theory with them not being able to break past the City defence, leaves us with the strong possibility that City will win the game 1-0 or 2-0.

Double that up with goals on Monday Night Football.

Since the start of March, the 13 matches to involve two teams with genuine relegation worries have seen an average of 3.4 goals scored per game with scorelines like 0-4, 1-5 and 2-4 popping up. Even Leicester's clash with Leeds in midweek should have flown across the over 2.5 goal line with the expected goals data showing a return of 3.8 and that wasn't including two disallowed goals.

Everton can't just sit and block deliveries anymore. They will have to play at a high tempo to try and cause a rickety Leicester defence trouble. Against what the market is expecting, it could lead to a goal-heavy game with the over 3.5 goal line certainly looking overpriced.

Trusting the process has taken Arsenal to lofty heights this season. Yet, it's that trust that may also prove to be their downfall.

Mikel Arteta's unwillingness to make Arsenal more secure through the centre of their defence in the absence of William Saliba has showcased his naivety and inexperience at the elite level. Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton and Manchester City all have bullied their way to goal in recent weeks with Arsenal conceding 11 goals to a backdrop of 9.8 of expected goals with the central area being particularly vulnerable as shown by Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard is no Pep Guardiola, that's for sure, but imitation is the best form of flattery and he simply should copy and paste what Guardiola did on Wednesday. Play hard and fast through the middle with a focal point.

Worryingly for Arsenal, the only true central striker he has is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who put in a dangerous cameo performance off the bench against Brentford where he looked sharp.

The 33-year-old surely has a point to prove at The Emirates after the way his exit unfolded. Aubameyang to score in a Chelsea win at 10/1 with Sky Bet it is then.