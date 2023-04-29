Jeff Stelling to leave Soccer Saturday after more than 25 years at helm of Sky Sports show

Jeff Stelling has announced he will be leaving Soccer Saturday at the end of the season after over 25 years at the helm of the show.

The 68-year-old revealed his intention to step down live on air during this weekend's Soccer Saturday - a show he has helped make a fixture for football fans in the UK for more than 25 years as its award-winning presenter.

"I've been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team," said Jeff. "It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It's been a lot of fun - for me at least!"

Stelling's announcement was marked by a round of applause from the show's panel of guests.

Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes commented: "After a brilliant 30+ year career at Sky, including over 25 years as the much-loved host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the current football season.

"Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere. His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards.

"He will be sorely missed. Sky Sports will give him the great send off his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves before he leaves us at the end of May to spend more Saturdays with his beloved Hartlepool United."

Stelling, who joined Sky in 1992, said in October 2021 that he would be leaving Soccer Saturday at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, but subsequently confirmed he would stay on for another season.

"It is groundhog day, it is that time of the year, every year, where I announce I am leaving Sky Sports and Gillette Soccer Saturday," Stelling joked. "But this time it is true."