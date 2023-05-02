Women's Nations League draw: England grouped with Scotland, Republic and Northern Ireland also paired together

England have been drawn alongside Scotland in the inaugural Women's Nations League.

The nations met at the 2019 World Cup in France when goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White gave England a 2-1 victory, with Claire Emslie replying for Scotland.

Belgium and the Netherlands will join them in Group A1 of the tournament, which commences later this year.

Wales were drawn in Group A3 alongside Germany, Denmark and Iceland.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will face each other in Group B1, which also includes Albania and Hungary.

All group games will take place across the months of September and December, while the finals to determine promotion and relegation, are scheduled for February 2024.

The competition will be played in a similar format to the men's Nations League with the 51 competing nations divided into two leagues of 16 and one of 19.

The four League A winners will progress to the finals, which will also act as Europe's 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

There will also be promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the start of qualifying matches for the 2025 European Championship.

Games across all three leagues will be played in September, October and November with the finals held in February 2024.

Group A1

England

Netherlands

Belgium

Scotland

Group A3

Germany

Denmark

Iceland

Wales

Group B1

Republic of Ireland

Northern Ireland

Hungary

Albania