Fran Kirby: England forward ruled out of World Cup with injury as crisis grows

England's Fran Kirby is out of the World Cup after confirming she will require surgery on an injury sustained almost three months ago.

Kirby has not played for Chelsea or England since she was forced off with a knee injury in the Continental Cup semi-final win over West Ham on February 9, and will now miss the remainder of the current WSL season as her club chase a fourth consecutive league title.

After Chelsea released a statement on Tuesday confirming Kirby will have surgery and would be absent for a "significant period", the forward confirmed she would remain sidelined until after this summer's World Cup, missing out on the title race as well as the Women's FA Cup final against Man Utd on May 14.

"I've been trying my best not to have to undergo surgery, but unfortunately my progress has been limited due to the issue in my knee," she said on Twitter.

"I'm absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over and I will not be able to make the World Cup in the summer."

The 29-year-old, who won Euro 2022 with the Lionesses after starting all six games, has had a torrid time with injuries in recent years. She was diagnosed with heart condition pericarditis in 2019, and did not play between February and May last year due to extreme fatigue.

She added on Twitter: "I'm going to be doing everything possible to be ready for the start of next season and want to wish my team-mates at Chelsea the best of luck for the rest of the season and my Lioness team-mates the best of luck for the summer."

Kirby travelled with her team-mates for their ultimately unsuccessful Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona last week, with manager Emma Hayes revealing she had stepped up her training back onto grass at that point, before she was struck down by the latest long-term set-back.

England are already missing captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 player of the tournament Beth Mead for the trip to Australia and New Zealand in July.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will retain their WSL crown if they win all six of their remaining league games in Kirby's absence.

Her fitness ahead of the next domestic season may also be a cause for concern for the Blues, with the WSL restarting on September 29, only 40 days after the conclusion of the World Cup.