Laura Wienroither: Arsenal defender suffers ruptured ACL, becoming fourth player at club with same injury

Arsenal have confirmed defender Laura Wienroither has suffered a ruptured ACL, becoming the fourth player at the club ruled out by the same long-term injury.

The 24-year-old was taken off on a stretcher during the Gunners' Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat to Wolfsburg at the Emirates on Monday, only 18 minutes after coming on.

After tests, the club have now confirmed she has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament, and will undergo surgery before a course of rehabilitation.

Wienroither's lay-off marks the latest in a line of ACL injuries this season for Arsenal, who are already operating without England captain Leah Williamson, first-choice striker Vivianne Miedema and Euro 2022 player of the tournament Beth Mead.

Miedema later shared a message of support for her fellow injured team-mates, posting on Instagram: "At least we will all be in the gym together. PS the ACL group is full now. Please no more."

Wienroither's absence will add another blow to the Gunners' already slim hopes of lifting the WSL title. Arsenal are nine points behind leaders Man Utd with two games in hand, and face relegation-strugglers Leicester live on Sky Sports on Friday night.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall addressed the club's increasing epidemic last month, telling reporters: "We have to look at where the sport is heading and we can see that there are more competitive games, more intensity than there's ever been before and we know that's only going to increase.

"When we know that it's up to associations, governing bodies and clubs to say: we know that, we know this risk, what can we do? What can we learn from what has been? Are there things we can change and things we can do to better adapt to that situation? Hopefully there is.

"I might be wrong, but I don't think Arsenal women ever have played as many competitive games within such a restricted period of time [as in recent months] and of course that's going to put new demands on the players and teams. We need to adapt to that reality."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Nev Davies believes injury prevention programmes "work" at deterring ACL injuries but accepts that more research needs to be done to improve understanding

Female footballers have been found to be six times more likely to suffer from ACL injuries than their male counterparts, with former Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas another to have picked up the same injury within the last year.

However, little is known about the reason for the marked difference, with a recent study showing only six per cent of sport and exercise science research is carried out purely on female athletes, limiting the scope of knowledge on the differing effects on their bodies.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A host of professionals discuss the difficulties of dealing with and recovering from an ACL injury. Plus, Gary Lewin, head of female performance services at Arsenal, explains the science behind the potentially career-threatening injury

Speaking to Inside the WSL earlier this season, female health specialist Dr Emma Ross explained: "What we do know about the menstrual cycle and injury is that the changing hormones across the cycle can impact the physiology and biomechanics of the body.

"For example, when oestrogen is elevated in the menstrual cycle, and that happens in about the second week, it can affect the stability of joints. It can interfere with the collagen in our joints and it can create looser, more lax joints. A loose joint is therefore less stable and more inclined to injury.

"So we do have some information about loose joints, but what we don't have is the end step of whether that really does increase the risk for injury in female athletes."