League One highlights and round-up: Peterborough beat Derby to play-offs as Plymouth crowned champions

Derby missed out on the final play-off spot in League One after a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday that allowed Peterborough to finish inside the top six on the last day of the season.

Derby, who started the afternoon sixth, were beaten at third-placed Sheffield Wednesday after Michael Smith's first-half penalty, which followed a straight red card for Derby defender Curtis Davies, gave the home side the win.

Peterborough took advantage of Derby's slip-up at Hillsborough with a 2-0 win at fourth-placed Barnsley to finish sixth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Derby's Curtis Davies is sent off at Hillsborough after bringing down Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson and Michael Smith converts the penalty

Meanwhile, Plymouth were crowned League One champions as they won 3-1 at Port Vale to finish ahead of Ipswich by three points after the Tractor Boys drew 2-2 at Fleetwood.

At the bottom, Cambridge beat already-relegated Forest Green 2-0 at home to avoid relegation as MK Dons, Morecambe and Accrington Stanley went down to League Two.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jobi McAnuff and Jeff Stelling react to Sam Smith's sublime strike for Cambridge against Forest Green Rovers

How League One table finished

Ecstasy for Plymouth but agony for Derby

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth sealed the League One title as they came from behind to win at Vale Park and move on to 101 points.

Plymouth fell behind just three minutes in as James Plant slotted home for the hosts, but Adam Randell levelled before Joe Edwards put them in front, and Finn Azaz added a third.

Ipswich scored their 100th goal of the season at Fleetwood but it was not enough as their former player Jack Marriott scored twice for the hosts.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Freddie Ladapo got the landmark goal for the Tractor Boys to put them ahead in the 49th minute. Marriott levelled 12 minutes later, and then again after Marcus Harness got a second for Ipswich.

Ipswich frustrations boiled over late on as Harry Clarke was booked twice inside seven minutes to see red in stoppage time.

Derby missed out on a play-off place as they went down 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday, allowing Peterborough to snatch sixth place with a 2-0 win at Barnsley.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County

It went wrong for Derby late in the first half when captain Davies was sent off for a foul on Marvin Johnson in the box, with Smith converting the penalty.

And Peterborough took full advantage as goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor delivered victory at Oakwell, setting up a play-off semi-final against Wednesday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Peterborough pipping Derby into the League One play-offs with a win over Barnsley

Barnsley will face Bolton, who got ready for the play-offs with a 3-2 win away to Bristol Rovers. Shola Shoretire's goal was cancelled out by Luca Hoole but Daniel Nlundulu and Aaron Morley put Bolton in command before John Marquis pulled one back late on.

Cambridge secured their League One future with a 2-0 win over basement boys Forest Green.

The U's had been in the relegation zone since January but climbed out on the final day with goals from Harrison Dunk and Sam Smith.

Cambridge's victory condemned MK Dons, who were held to a goalless draw at Burton Albion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Cambridge United and Forest Green

Morecambe are also heading to League Two after going down 3-1 away to Exeter, who were inspired by a hat-trick from on-loan Fulham forward Jay Stansfield.

Cole Stockton had cancelled out Stansfield's first, but the hometown boy would have the last word.

Accrington's relegation was confirmed despite a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Oxford, who survived by two points.

John Coleman's side always needed an improbable goal swing, but went down fighting as Korede Adedoyin and Aaron Pressley scored to cancel out Billy Bodin's opener.

Alfie May's late strike earned Cheltenham a 2-2 draw with Charlton, who twice led. Aidan Keena cancelled out Scott Fraser's opener, with Jack Payne putting Charlton back in front before May struck at the death.

Paddy Lane's first Portsmouth goal earned them a 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe who twice led on the day. Marlon Pack cancelled out Garath McCleary's goal late in the first half, while Lane's effort was needed after Lewis Wing put the visitors back in front with a spectacular long-range effort.

Matty Virtue's 73rd minute strike gave Lincoln a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Confirmed League One play-off schedule

Semi-final - First legs

May 12, 8pm - Peterborough vs Sheffield Wednesday, live on Sky Sports

May 13, 3pm - Bolton vs Barnsley, live on Sky Sports

Semi-final - Second legs

May 18, 8pm - Sheffield Wednesday vs Peterborough, live on Sky Sports

May 19, 8pm - Barnsley vs Bolton, live on Sky Sports

League One play-off final

May 29, 3pm - Sheffield Wednesday/Peterborough vs Barnsley/Bolton, live on Sky Sports