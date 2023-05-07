Vincent Kompany: Burnley manager signs new five-year contract at Turf Moor ahead of Premier League return

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has signed a new five-year contract at Turf Moor ahead of the club's Premier League return.

Kompany has led the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after arriving from Belgian side Anderlecht last summer.

Burnley achieved promotion back to the top flight with seven games to spare before sealing the Championship title and the 37-year-old's success has seen him linked with managerial vacancies elsewhere, including Tottenham and Chelsea.

The former Manchester City captain was already tied down to a long-term deal at Burnley but has agreed a fresh set of terms that will keep him in Lancashire until at least 2028.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Burnley secured the Championship title by beating Lancashire rivals Blackburn at Ewood Park in April

Kompany said: "Burnley and Turf Moor felt right pretty much from the start - so it also feels right to sign for the next five years.

"Together with the fans we have made Turf Moor a fortress again and continue to look forward to the future and the job of making Burnley better with every step."

Burnley chairman Alan Pace added: "We are ecstatic Vincent has signed a new deal. He is the perfect fit for how we all see Burnley Football Club moving forward.

"An extraordinary leader, setting ever higher standards and driving our club to the levels we all want to achieve."

Burnley's promotion season as champions concludes at Turf Moor on Monday when they play Cardiff with the trophy presentation in front of a sell-out crowd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vincent Kompany enjoyed some title-winning celebrations at Ewood Park!

EFL clubs have unanimously approved a record domestic rights deal with Sky Sports over a five-year period with over 1000 matches to be broadcast each season - a record number of games for any club football agreement.

Running from season 2024/25 to 2028/29, the arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits.

In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast exclusively across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, and EFL chief executive Trevor Birch discuss the details behind the new five-year broadcast agreement that will last until the 2028/29 season

The new deal represents a 50 per cent increase on the value of the current rights agreement and will see significantly enhanced exposure for all EFL clubs provided through on-air and digital support from Sky Sports to promote EFL competitions, clubs, and community initiatives.

Each season, Sky Sports will broadcast a minimum of: