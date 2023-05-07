WSL round-up: Rachel Daly hits hat-trick as Aston Villa rout Reading | Brighton narrowly beat West Ham

Rachel Daly scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa sent Reading closer to relegation from the WSL with a 5-0 thrashing.

The England international opened the scoring in the 14th minute with Alisha Lehmann and Kirsty Hanson also netting before the break as Villa raced into a three-goal lead.

Daly added further strikes in the second half to claim the match ball and consolidate Villa's position in fifth place in the Women's Super League table.

Brighton buillt on their draw with Tottenham on their last outing by recording a 1-0 win against West Ham.

Kayleigh Green's second-half goal proved the difference beteeen the two sides as the Seagulls leapfrogged Spurs to move up to ninth.

Manchester United moved a step closer to winning a maiden Women's Super League title with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham.

United are now six points clear of Manchester City at the summit thanks to first-half goals from Leah Galton and Alessia Russo and a second-half Nikita Parris strike.

United were able to extend their lead at the top after City were beaten 2-1 at Liverpool on Sunday, which was their second defeat in four games.

Image: Missy Bo Kearns celebrates Liverpool retaking the lead against Man City

Mid-table Liverpool went ahead through Natasha Dowie's 16th-minute strike, but Lauren Hemp levelled matters 12 minutes later.

Missy Bo Kearns restored the hosts' lead shortly after the restart and despite a strong City response, where they racked up 17 shots during the game, Liverpool held on for a surprise win.