Premier League Predictions: Nottingham Forest to send Southampton packing

Jones Knows takes aim at Monday's remaining Premier League games.

Any winners for Jones Knows last week? Son to score for Spurs vs Liverpool - 4/1

Man Utd 4+ offsides vs Aston Villa - 5/4

Newcastle 8+ corners vs Saints - 6/5

Over 3.5 goals in Leicester vs Everton - 5/2

Wins for Man City, Newcastle, Liverpool, Brentford, Brighton and a draw in Leicester vs Everton

Fulham vs Leicester, Monday 3pm

If Leicester are to go down, they are going down swinging. In the four games under Dean Smith there have been 13 goals scored, working to a 3.25 average - above average but nothing spectacular. However, if you dig into the expected goals data, then those matches have yielded 18.1 goals according to the quality of chances created - that's 4.5 expected goals per game and the matches have certainly felt end-to-end and a bit chaotic on the eye.

Image: Willian is 2/1 with Sky Bet to record three or more shots

This game could follow suit and the market hasn't factored in the Smith chaos factor as 4/5 for over 2.5 goals is available with Sky Bet. Leicester have also faced an average of 16.5 shots per game under Smith, with Everton managing to post 24 in that extraordinary game on Monday Night Football. This had led me to the player shots market where Fulham's most potent attacking weapon, Willian, rates as a juicy bet to fire shots. He's had 10 in his last three starts with him showcasing all the zip and directness of when he was at his best for Chelsea. The 2/1 with Sky Bet for him to post three or more shots and 11/2 for four or more shots should provide a great run for your money.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Brighton vs Everton, Monday 5.30pm

For a team that go off so short in the market, Brighton do come with a warning for those that like to back teams at odds-on in the match result markets. There is an air of inconsistency regarding their ability to find their way past a well-organised low block at home. Fulham beat them 1-0, Nottingham Forest ground out a 0-0 while Crystal Palace and Bournemouth were both only seen off by a solitary goal. The likes of Karou Mitoma and Julio Enciso are frightening talents, but they do lack a bit of ruthlessness in front of goal.

Everton's aim will be to stay in the game for as long as possible and try to build some momentum from set pieces. That tactic is much easier with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line. Everton to win or draw at 9/4 with Sky Bet stands out at the prices.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

If Southampton had the authority, strength and fight required to win a football match away at the City Ground - a proper hotbed under the floodlights - then they wouldn't be cut adrift at the bottom. Games have come and gone. No points have been taken. The end is nigh for them.

Forest, who are aggressive and possess plenty of nastiness to their game, are likely to swallow timid Saints up in the firepit atmosphere.

Steve Cooper's team have found a formula at home, taking 24 points there this season and have lost just two of their last 13 games at their famous old ground. The home win at 11/10 with Sky Bet certainly is a tempter.

Morgan Gibbs-White remains overpriced in the goalscorer markets too. A player of his talent shouldn't be 4/1 to score against the basement boys. He averages two shots in home matches this season, scoring three times to a backdrop of 4.12 worth of expected goals, showcasing an underperformance according to quality of chance created.

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates with team-mates after scoring for Forest

Also, penalty duties now may fall at his door having scored from the spot against Brighton while Brennan Johnson, who missed earlier in the game, was off the pitch. The 6/1 for Gibbs-White to score in a home win rates as a backable wager.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0