Jonas Eidevall has no interest in Man City wobble in WSL pursuit; Emma Hayes says Chelsea must win every game

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has stressed the need to keep looking forward with razor-sharp focus as his side prepare a trip to Brighton, live on Sky Sports, five days on from a narrow 1-0 victory over second-bottom Leicester.

Arsenal have four more fixtures to negotiate, lying fourth in the table, three points behind third-placed Manchester City, five behind second-placed Chelsea and nine behind leaders Manchester United, with a two-game advantage over both Manchester clubs.

The injury-hit Gunners will be keen to take advantage of City's weekend slip-up after Gareth Taylor's side suffered a shock loss to Liverpool, and will be setting sights on a top-three finish with hopes of catching either of the top two sides very slim.

"We're doing everything to get people on the pitch," Eidevall said, with Lina Hurtig and Steph Catley likely to be additions to Arsenal's lengthy injury list, which also includes Caitlin Foord.

"I don't care [about Manchester City's results]," he continued. "We have four more games, we have to take one at a time. Do our very best in every one of those games. If we do, we will finish as high as possible in the table.

"That's the only thing we can influence. It's boring. But that's where we need to put our focus. You have to look ahead. To focus on the next opponent. This game is a really tough challenge, we can't be having our minds on any other game."

Eidevall also said he thinks it is important the group are able to lean on the experience of senior players in his squad, including defender Jen Beattie and forward Jodie Taylor, during a difficult run-in, as Arsenal attempt to usurp Man City in the race for Champions League football.

"For me, when you have external factors, like pressure to get results, you will look at players who might lose focus. Players with leadership and experience are able to stick to the game plan," he said.

"They will often lead by example. Both Jen [Beattie] and Jodie [Taylor] are great examples of that. They have a clear understanding of their roles and what we need as a team."

Talking about the recent addition of former player Kelly Smith to his first-team coaching staff, he added: "For me, Kelly Smith embodies everything we want from this team with her playing style. It's so very great to have her inside our environment to try to shape the culture. She can take a holistic view."

Hayes: We have to win every game

The one side who do have their title hopes in their own hands now are holders Chelsea, who will retain their crown for a third straight year should they win all four of their remaining games.

That run includes a showdown with fellow hopefuls Arsenal, leaving boss Emma Hayes convinced her side will have to enjoy a 100 per cent record until the end of the season if they are to lift the WSL trophy again, starting with a resurgent Leicester side on Wednesday night.

The Foxes had lost all six of their opening games when current boss Willie Kirk took the reins in November, but have since picked up four wins and a draw - including two wins in their last three games - to move above Reading and out of the relegation zone.

"We have to win all four games," said Hayes. "There's one thing for certain - Leicester and their form are indicative of top-five, top-six. They're the most aggressive team in the league.

"They showed in the performance against Arsenal and particularly results in the second half of the season that they are a team fighting not just to stay in the league and I think they will stay in the league, and they'll continue to improve under Willie [Kirk]. They've the most improved side in the whole of the WSL.

"They're going to be wounded from it, there's no question. I respect them immensely, and for them I think they've learned a lot since then. They'll have a team, players and management who will want to prove different from that result and I expect an incredibly difficult game.

"To lose the way they have in the last game, they'll have a point to prove and I've made that incredibly clear to the players. I do not underestimate them in any way, shape or form and they proved against Arsenal the other night, it took a world-class strike to win the game."

Hayes confirmed Sam Kerr would be fit to face Leicester, having been taken off against Everton in Sunday's 7-0 thrashing as a precaution.