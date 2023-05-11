Premier League, EFL, WSL and SPFL announce key dates for the 2023/24 season

Watch the Premier League, EFL, WSL, SPFL and Carabao Cup unfold across Sky Sports during the 2023/24 season; Dates for the Women's FA Cup, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup, plus European dates in the Champions League, Europa League and the Europa Conference League have been announced
Thursday 11 May 2023 15:01, UK
Fixture releases, start dates, final days and play-offs - get the key dates for your diary for the 2023/24 season in the Premier League, EFL, WSL, SPFL and beyond.
Start date - Saturday August 12 2023
Winter break - Week of January 13 to 20 2024
Final day - Sunday May 19 2024
Fixture release - Thursday June 22 2023, 9am
Start date - Saturday August 5 2023
League One play-off final - Saturday May 18 2024
League Two play-off final - Sunday May 19 2024
Championship play-off final - Sunday May 26 2024
Start date - Weekend of September 29/30 and October 1 2023
Final day - Weekend of May 18 and 19 2024
Fixture release - Friday June 30 2023
Scottish Premiership start date - Weekend of August 5/6 2023
Winter break - January 3 to 19 2023
Carabao Cup first round - Week commencing August 7 2023
Carabao Cup final - Sunday February 25 2024
Women's FA Cup final - Weekend of May 11/12 2024
Scottish League Cup final - Sunday December 17 2023
Women's League Cup final - Weekend of March 30/31 2024
Qualifying rounds
Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27
Preliminary round final: June 30
First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19
Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2
Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15
Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30
Group stage
Matchday 1: September 19/20
Matchday 2: October 3/4
Matchday 3: October 24/25
Matchday 4: November 7/8
Matchday 5: November 28/29
Matchday 6: December 12/13
Knockout rounds
Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and16/17, 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May 1 and 7/8 May 7/8, 2024
Final: June 1, 2024
Qualifying rounds
Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17
Play-offs: August 24 and 31
Group stages
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
Knockout rounds
Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024
Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024
Final: May 22 2024
Qualifying rounds
First qualifying round: July 13 and 20
Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3
Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17
Play-offs: August 24 and 31
Group stages
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
Knockout rounds
Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024
Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024
Final: May 29, 2024