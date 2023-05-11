 Skip to content

Premier League, EFL, WSL and SPFL announce key dates for the 2023/24 season

Watch the Premier League, EFL, WSL, SPFL and Carabao Cup unfold across Sky Sports during the 2023/24 season; Dates for the Women's FA Cup, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup, plus European dates in the Champions League, Europa League and the Europa Conference League have been announced

Thursday 11 May 2023 15:01, UK

PA - Premier League trophy gv

Fixture releases, start dates, final days and play-offs - get the key dates for your diary for the 2023/24 season in the Premier League, EFL, WSL, SPFL and beyond.

Premier League

Start date - Saturday August 12 2023

Winter break - Week of January 13 to 20 2024

Final day - Sunday May 19 2024

EFL

Fixture release - Thursday June 22 2023, 9am

Start date - Saturday August 5 2023

League One play-off final - Saturday May 18 2024

League Two play-off final - Sunday May 19 2024

Championship play-off final - Sunday May 26 2024

Women's Super League

Start date - Weekend of September 29/30 and October 1 2023

Final day - Weekend of May 18 and 19 2024

SPFL

Fixture release - Friday June 30 2023

Scottish Premiership start date - Weekend of August 5/6 2023

Winter break - January 3 to 19 2023

Carabao Cup

Man Utd players lift the Carabao Cup
Image: Man Utd won the Carabao Cup in the 2022/23 season

Carabao Cup first round - Week commencing August 7 2023

Carabao Cup final - Sunday February 25 2024

FA Cup

Women's FA Cup final - Weekend of May 11/12 2024

Other key domestic dates

Scottish League Cup final - Sunday December 17 2023

Women's League Cup final - Weekend of March 30/31 2024

Champions League

Qualifying rounds﻿

Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27
﻿Preliminary round final: June 30
First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19
Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2
Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15
Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30

Group stage

Matchday 1: September 19/20
Matchday 2: October 3/4
Matchday 3: October 24/25
Matchday 4: November 7/8
Matchday 5: November 28/29
Matchday 6: December 12/13

Knockout rounds

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and16/17, 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May 1 and 7/8 May 7/8, 2024
Final: June 1, 2024

This season&#39;s final takes place in Istanbul
Image: The 2023/24 final will take place at Wembley

Europa League

Qualifying rounds﻿

﻿Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17
Play-offs: August 24 and 31

Group stages

Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14

Knockout rounds

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024
Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024
Final: May 22 2024

Europa Conference League

Qualifying rounds﻿

First qualifying round: July 13 and 20
Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3
Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17
Play-offs: August 24 and 31

Group stages

Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14

Knockout rounds

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024
Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024
Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024
Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024
Final: May 29, 2024

