Premier League, EFL, WSL and SPFL announce key dates for the 2023/24 season

Fixture releases, start dates, final days and play-offs - get the key dates for your diary for the 2023/24 season in the Premier League, EFL, WSL, SPFL and beyond.

Premier League

Start date - Saturday August 12 2023

Winter break - Week of January 13 to 20 2024

Final day - Sunday May 19 2024

EFL

Fixture release - Thursday June 22 2023, 9am

Start date - Saturday August 5 2023

League One play-off final - Saturday May 18 2024

League Two play-off final - Sunday May 19 2024

Championship play-off final - Sunday May 26 2024

Women's Super League

Start date - Weekend of September 29/30 and October 1 2023

Final day - Weekend of May 18 and 19 2024

SPFL

Fixture release - Friday June 30 2023

Scottish Premiership start date - Weekend of August 5/6 2023

Winter break - January 3 to 19 2023

Carabao Cup

Image: Man Utd won the Carabao Cup in the 2022/23 season

Carabao Cup first round - Week commencing August 7 2023

Carabao Cup final - Sunday February 25 2024

FA Cup

Women's FA Cup final - Weekend of May 11/12 2024

Other key domestic dates

Scottish League Cup final - Sunday December 17 2023

Women's League Cup final - Weekend of March 30/31 2024

Champions League

Qualifying rounds﻿

Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27

﻿Preliminary round final: June 30

First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19

Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2

Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15

Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30

Group stage

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

Knockout rounds

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May 1 and 7/8 May 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

Image: The 2023/24 final will take place at Wembley

Europa League

Qualifying rounds﻿

﻿Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

Group stages

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

Knockout rounds

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 22 2024

Europa Conference League

Qualifying rounds﻿

First qualifying round: July 13 and 20

Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3

Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

Group stages

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

Knockout rounds

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 29, 2024