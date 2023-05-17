Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid (5-1 agg): Champions League semi-final player ratings

Manchester City produced a resounding 4-0 thrashing of 14-time winners Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League final with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Here, Sky Sports rates the Manchester City and Real Madrid players after an historic night at the Etihad Stadium...

Manchester City

Ederson - 7

A bystander throughout the first half. Showed great awareness to intercept Rodrygo's pass before Benzema could pounce. Produced a stunning fingertip save to divert Alaba's free-kick over.

Kyle Walker - 8

Will be haunting Vinicius Jr in his dreams after a flawless defensive display. Showed lightning pace to stop the Brazilian's rare drives into City territory.

John Stones - 7

Another eye-catching performance in his new hybrid role. Dictated play, strode into Real Madrid territory at will.

Ruben Dias - 7

Tenaciously marshalled City's defence, allowing Stones to roam forward. Blocked a second-half shot from Benzema but was booked for a foul on Vinicius Jr.

Manuel Akanji - 7

Rarely tested defensively. Always willing to offer support to City's attacks and helped seal their tickets to Istanbul when his header deflected in off Militao.

Rodri - 7

Happy receiving the ball under pressure as he kept City's rhythm ticking in midfield throughout.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Put his recent attacking heroics to one side as well-executed midfield positioning and passing suffocated Madrid.

Kevin de Bruyne - 7

Oozed quality whenever in possession. Threaded the pass through for Silva's opener.

Bernardo Silva - 9

Scored an invaluable first-half double to virtually secure City's progress. Crowned City's dominant start with well-taken opener before a superb headed second.

Jack Grealish - 8

Isolated as early City attacks concentrated down right. Looked to have put opener on a plate for Haaland before Courtois heroics. Grew into the game superbly, not giving Carvajal a moment's rest.

Erling Haaland - 6

Would have stolen the limelight before Silva's double had it not been for two stunning saves from Courtois.

Subs

Riyad Mahrez (n/a)

Came on for Gundogan on 80 minutes.

Phil Foden - 6

Replace De Bruyne with six minutes remaining with the game sewn up, but still found time to set up Alvarez for City's fourth.

Julian Alvarez - 7

Replaced Haaland in the final minute and added City's fourth with his very first involvement.

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois - 7

Prevented a semi-final hiding with three saves to deny Haaland a hat-trick. Helpless and not at fault as City pressure told.

Dani Carvajal - 4

Second best in his personal duel with Grealish. Booked for hauling the Man City forward to ground in the second half. Crucial intervention prevented Gundogan putting tie to bed.

Eder Militao - 4

Returned from suspension to replace Antonio Rudiger after the German's exceptional first-leg display. Kept Haaland off the scoresheet with a little help from Courtois but was overwhelmed by City's other avenues of attack and turned in their third.

David Alaba - 4

Nearly gave away opener when he lost track of Haaland. Was a fingertip away from grabbing a lifeline with a dipping second-half free-kick.

Eduardo Camavinga - 4

Gave a half-decent account of himself against De Bruyne and Silva in his unfavoured position of left-back. Moved into midfield when Rudiger came on. Booked for a trip on Grealish. Replaced 11 minutes from time.

Federico Valverde - 5

Limited to a defence-only performance given City's sheer dominance.

Toni Kroos - 6

Worked tirelessly to put out fires from the first whistle but was overwhelmed by scale of the task. Denied a stunning equaliser by the crossbar moments before City's second. Replaced by Asensio on 70 minutes.

Luka Modric - 5

Struggled with the pace of the game, unable to apply defensive pressure or retain possession. Replaced by Rudiger on 63 minutes.

Rodrygo - 4

Left the field on 80 minutes after registering just 33 touches.

Karim Benzema - 4

Anonymous in the period of the game where it mattered most. Threatened to score a late consolation but it was too little, too late.

Vinicius Jr - 4

Offensive output curtailed by having to provide defensive cover. Cut an increasingly demoralised figure as each attack was repelled by City.

Subs

Antonio Rudiger - 5

Replaced Modric on 63 minutes. Helpless as City added two late goals.

Marco Asensio - 5

Replaced Kroos on 70 minutes. Unable to spark unlikely Real comeback.

Aurelien Tchouameni - n/a

Came on for Camavinga with 10 minutes remaining when the game was over.

The 2022/23 Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, which was the venue for Liverpool's famous comeback victory over AC Milan in 2005.