Manchester City win Premier League title for fifth time in six seasons

Manchester City have won the Premier League title for a fifth time in six seasons after Arsenal's defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The result leaves Manchester City with an insurmountable four-point lead at the top of the table over the Gunners, who have just one game remaining this season.

A sensational run of 11 consecutive wins in the final weeks of the season has seen City dismantle Arsenal's charge for a first Premier League title since 2003/04.

Image: Manchester City crowned Premier League champions 2022/23

At one stage in January, City trailed Arsenal by eight points but the reigning champions have remained unbeaten since a 1-0 loss at Tottenham on February 5, during which time Mikel Arteta's side stuttered.

Pep Guardiola's team face Chelsea on Super Sunday - live on Sky Sports - in their final home game of the season, where they will once again lift the trophy they have retained for the third season in succession.

Manchester City

Chelsea Sunday 21st May 3:30pm Kick off 4:00pm

City are now two victories away from completing a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, a feat only achieved once in English football by Manchester United in 1998/99.

City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3, before playing Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10 as they look to lift the European Cup for the first time.

Gundogan hails 'incredible' Man City achievement

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan said: "To have helped the Club win a third straight Premier League title is something very special.

"The Premier League is without doubt the most demanding and competitive league in the world so that tells you everything about what an achievement this is. This squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain this season has been an enormous privilege.

"I would also like to thank Pep, all the backroom staff and everyone who works across this football club. Every single day they help provide us as players with everything we need in order to try to be successful. There is no way we could have won this title without all their support.

"To have won this trophy three times in a row and five times in six years is incredible. That quality and consistency helps sum up what Manchester City stand for and ensures the Club will continue to strive for success going forward.

"It has been a season I will never forget. Our amazing fans have been with us every single step of the way. Without their amazing backing I don't think there is any way we would have been able to achieve what we have done these past six seasons.

"Their passion and support have been so important and inspirational for us all. Hopefully winning the Premier League title again is a fitting way for us to say thank you to our fans."

Man City's title triumph in stats