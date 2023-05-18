AZ Alkmaar condemn 'pitch-black evening' after violence mars West Ham's Europa Conference League semi-final win

AZ supporters broke through a fence and attacked the West Ham contingent seated in a reserved section at the AZ Stadium; a brawl ensued in which West Ham players, including captain Declan Rice, attempted to intervene; no arrests made so far but investigation underway, say Dutch police

AZ Alkmaar have apologised for the violence which marred West Ham's Europa Conference League semi-final win and labelled it a "pitch-black evening".

Pablo Fornals' stoppage-time strike, which earned a 3-1 aggregate victory and sent them to next month's final in Prague, prompted a gang of black-shirted, hooded AZ ultras to attempt to storm the area reserved for friends and family behind the dugout.

Players including Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, Aaron Cresswell and Flynn Downes climbed over the advertising hoardings in a bid to stop the trouble.

An AZ statement read: "While everyone hoped for a historic European match, it turned into a pitch-black evening due to the events occurring at the referee's final whistle. It turned into a night to reflect on with shame.

"Not because of the football game played, but because of the behaviour of some attending. Unfortunately, we cannot use the word 'supporters' for these people.

"What happened is beyond all bounds. The club again sincerely apologises to West Ham and the thousands of well-minded AZ supporters who have also been inconvenienced by the misconduct.

Image: Jarrod Bowen is held back after violence mars West Ham's win over AZ Alkmaar

"In the coming period AZ will - together with the police, Public Prosecution Service, and Alkmaar's municipality - evaluate exactly what happened, how it could have happened and what needs to be improved from now on. It is clear that things need to be improved.

"Part of the evaluation is a thorough review of all available footage so that appropriate consequences may follow for those responsible for this outrageous behaviour.

"AZ is a civilised club where sportsmanship and norms and values are paramount. The club will do everything possible, together with the authorities involved, to identify these persons and to take appropriate measures."

Police and stewards then arrived on the scene to prevent further confrontation and calm was restored 10 minutes later.

Dutch police issued a statement which read: "So far, no arrests have been made. Our aim was to disperse the crowd and restore order as quickly as possible, in which we succeeded.

"The police will investigate footage of the incidents and try to identify supporters. Arrests may follow from this.

Image: West Ham's Declan Rice leads the celebrations

"Together with AZ, the municipality of Alkmaar and the public prosecution service we will evaluate last night's incidents, which we regret having happened. This kind of behaviour has no place in football."

A Met Police statement added: "We are aware of disorder that took place in the stadium following tonight's AZ Alkmaar v West Ham United game.

"As is routine when London sides play abroad, Metropolitan Police officers were present to assist with the wider policing operation.

"Any criminal offences that are identified will be investigated by the Dutch authorities."

UEFA is expected to launch an investigation into the trouble.

The governing body's disciplinary panel will wait for the relevant reports before deciding on any action, but the PA news agency understands that given the severity of the disorder, it could follow previous cases and an inspector may be appointed to investigate more thoroughly.

Moyes: I was worried for my family

West Ham boss David Moyes, whose 85-year-old father was in the crowd, said emotions were running high in the camp after it became clear their families and close one were being targeted.

"We'll need to wait for the dust to settle to see what it is but the biggest problem is that is the area where the players have all their families in," he said.

"That is where the problem came, and a lot of players were getting angry because they couldn't get to see if they were OK.

"What I don't want to do in any way is blight our night. It wasn't West Ham supporters looking for trouble.

"Was I worried? Yeah, my family were there and I had friends in that section. You're hoping they would try to get themselves away from it.

"Security wanted to take me inside, but I had to make sure my players weren't involved."

Match-winner Fornals told Sky Sports News he did not see much of the violence as he tried to keep his team-mates inside away from the trouble but is worried about the welfare of their friends and families.

"I went inside and tried to keep the guys in because we don't need that as players," he said. "I am really concerned about the families of my team-mates, hopefully everyone is OK and the police can do their job and realise who did it.

"It's not great when you are in that beautiful moment and people who isn't in the same moment are trying to use violence against you. We can't do anything else, just try to help the police to realise who did it and pray for the family of my people being good."

Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola added: "When families or friends are coming to the stadium, we don't want to see things like that. They want to enjoy the event and we want to enjoy it with them as well. We were worried about them."

'My girlfriend was shaking' | Jansen: I feel shame

AZ defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos says his family were left terrified by the aggression as they saw the trouble unfold, condemning the behaviour of the home fans.

"I think it's sad what happened. My family was up there. I have been in contact with them and my girlfriend said they were shaking," the Greece defender told Dutch television.

"I don't even call them supporters. Just stay home if you have such intentions.

"Such a beautiful evening, such a great atmosphere, I really enjoyed it until the final whistle. What happened after that, I find very sad and a pity."

"It's annoying, it doesn't belong in our stadium. Preferably in no stadium", said AZ coach Pascal Jansen. "I feel shame. You have to control your emotions, even on a night with a defeat."

Explained: How the violence unfolded

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill was at the match on Thursday night:

"Very different sense from yesterday [Thursday] evening. It's very calm and very tranquil here, about 15 miles away from AZ Alkmaar. There were very different scenes last night and it all started with Pablo Fornals' goal which secured a place in the final for West Ham.

"The bench, the coaches and David Moyes were so delighted that they celebrated on the pitch for two or three minutes before the game resumed. And joining those celebrations, of course, because it was so emotional, were the friends and families of the West Ham contingent that were sitting just behind the dugouts.

"The ultras - the hardcore AZ fans - that were behind the goal off to the right saw those celebrations and realised there were West Ham fans in the stadium quite near to them and started to make their way around to that area. There was virtually no stewarding to stop them and there was no riot police or any other kind of police.

"They managed to get to that section and started attacking people in that section. I saw Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma, Flynn Downes all jump over from the pitch into the section of the stadium where the friends and families were. They were held back by the stewards and there was a little bit of argy-bargy.

"Playing a captain's role was Declan Rice, who was trying to hold back some of the players, particularly Downes. Aaron Cresswell and Jarrod Bowen were involved in that calming influence as well. Eventually, after quite some time, the riot police did move in. I was surprised about how long it took for them to do so."