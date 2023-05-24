England squad: Eberechi Eze and Lewis Dunk called up by Gareth Southgate but Raheem Sterling and Ben White left out

Eberechi Eze and Lewis Dunk have been called up to the England squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, but there is no place for Raheem Sterling or Ben White.

Dunk, who has only been capped once by his country, comes back into the international fold for the first time since 2018, while the uncapped Eze will be hoping for a first outing in international colours in June.

Chelsea winger Sterling is left out alongside fellow Blues players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, while Arsenal's White is not included in the 25-player squad despite reports that Southgate reached out to the defender, who left the World Cup in Qatar early due to personal reasons.

England's June squad Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Speaking on Sterling's case, Southgate told a press conference: "I spoke with him a week or so ago, he's not happy physically with his condition. He's been carrying a hamstring problem.

"He really wasn't in consideration so we didn't get to the point of whether he should be in or out. He doesn't think he's operating at the level he needs."

Elsewhere in Southgate's squad, there are returns for Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed out on the March qualifiers due to injury and form issues respectively. Tyrone Mings comes back into the fold after impressing for Aston Villa, while Callum Wilson is included having been in red-hot form for Newcastle.

Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope has a hand injury, so Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone is called up.

Eze back after Euros injury nightmare

Eze gets his first call-up since an unfortunate knee injury wrecked his chances of making the England squad ahead of the last European Championships in 2021.

The Crystal Palace midfielder, who has six league goals and one assist since the beginning of April for the Eagles, was called up to Southgate's provisional squad two years ago but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Palace training on the same day.

"We've liked him for a long time, he was unfortunate before the Euros," said Southgate. "We were going to call him in for a prep camp and he got an unfortunate injury.

"He has finished the season really strongly. He can play in a couple of positions across the attacking line. Everyone I speak to talks brilliantly about him as a person."

Southgate critical of Toney ban | 'He can make Euro 2024 squad'

Southgate confirmed he has spoken to Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who was banned from football and all football-related activity for eight months earlier this month for admitting to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

The England manager was, however critical of how the situation has been handled and says Toney's chances of making the Euro 2024 squad, which comes five months after his ban ends, are not damaged.

"I have spoken with him. I don't know if that's allowed by the way, but if it isn't they can ban me and not add to his," Southgate said of Toney.

"The ban is the ban. He's recognised and accepted the punishment. What bothers me is we've got to look after people.

"He's injured at the moment, what does he do about getting fit? How do we give him some structure over the next few months so he can develop himself or be a better person at the end of it?

"I don't like the idea we leave somebody, they're not allowed to be part of the football community. I don't think that's how we should work, how the best rehabilitation programmes work.

"We picked him because we felt until there was a charge he should be allowed to play. When he comes back, if he plays well, we'll pick him. We're here to support him."

Asked if Toney still has a chance of playing at Euro 2024, Southgate added: "Without a doubt.

"It's not ideal because he's going to miss a large chunk of the season and you don't know after that sort of period out, how physically he's going to adapt and how he's going to play.

"It's possible for him, there would still be time. He's really impressed us with how he's played."

Southgate on Vinicius Jr: It's a disgusting situation

The England manager ended his press conference by talking about racism in the game after Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr was once again targeted by some fans, this time in Valencia last Sunday.

"We could debate about walking off or not, it's a disgusting situation," he said. "It's so bad that actually it looks like it is going to force change. I am hoping there will be something positive to come from it.

"It has taken a central story not just in Spain but across Europe and around the world. That can only help to affect change. If anybody suggests to me we don't have a problem in society with racism then there's another example of what we're dealing with. More examples of people burying their heads in the sand, frankly.

"He's dealt with it brilliantly. He's got the support of the football community. I know some of our players have publicly mentioned that. We've been in a similar situation to how he's found himself and Carlo Ancelotti also dealt with it really well.

"It looks as though action has been taken overnight to deal with certain things. Hopefully, it's a story that doesn't just disappear in 24, 48 hours without there being some significant change."

