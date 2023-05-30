Fankaty Dabo: Coventry City condemn racist abuse towards player who missed penalty in Championship play-off final

Fankaty Dabo missed the crucial penalty in Coventry's Championship play-off final loss to Luton; the midfielder put his shootout spot-kick over the bar and has since received "abhorrent" racist abuse; Dabo is one of seven players to be released by Coventry at the end of the season

Coventry City have condemned the racist messages sent to Fankaty Dabo in the wake of the Sky Blues' Championship play-off final loss to Luton.

Dabo missed the decisive spot-kick in the penalty shootout at Wembley as Luton went up to the top-flight at Coventry's expense.

As a result, Coventry were denied a place in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years but the Championship club have criticised the "abhorrent" messages of abuse sent to Dabo in the days after the match.

A statement from Coventry read: "Coventry City is sickened and saddened following the racist messages sent to Fankaty Dabo on social media following Saturday's play-off final.

"The messages sent by some individuals to Fankaty are abhorrent. We are clear that there is no place for racism in our society and that the club and our partners will provide all of support to Fanky that he needs.

"The club will work with the PFA, EFL and the police regarding this matter, and will seek to ban and prosecute any person found to have sent racist messages.

"Many Sky Blues supporters sent supportive messages to Fanky following the game and we thank them for doing so."

Coventry owner and executive chairman Doug King added: "The messages sent to Fankaty were disgusting and there is no place for any person who sent such vile abuse at any of our games, and social media is not a hiding place to make these comments.

"Coventry is a tolerant and multi-cultural city that we are proud to represent, and there is no place any form of racism or discrimination in person or on social media."