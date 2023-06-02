The West Ham team, managed by former Apprentice star Tom Skinner, featured several former players such as Anton Ferdinand, Matt Jarvis and Carlton Cole; Dallas United have been withdrawn from the event after organisers concluded there had been wrongdoing

West Ham team walk off pitch in seven-a-side tournament in North Carolina over alleged racial slur

A West Ham team walked off the pitch in a seven a-side tournament in North Carolina after a Dallas United player was accused of using a racial slur.

Dallas United agreed to withdraw from the event tournament after organisers concluded there had been wrongdoing.

The West Ham team, managed by former Apprentice star Tom Skinner, featured several former players such as Anton Ferdinand, Matt Jarvis and Carlton Cole.

Dallas were leading what was a bad-tempered game 2-0 before a suspension in play. Ferdinand could be heard saying he wanted to "set a precedent".

A statement by the organisers said: "After conducting an investigation into the final moments of the match between West Ham United and Dallas United, we have concluded that Dallas United violated TST's code of conduct.

"We have been in dialogue with leadership from both clubs and we are all aligned that the best path forward is Dallas United withdrawing from competition. All parties involved are unified in wanting to make a statement against racial insensitivity."

Dallas United said they would launch an internal investigation and confirmed their exit from the tournament.

The club statement read: "In light of the shadow cast by an opposing player's accusation during tonight's match, the Dallas United players unanimously decided to withdraw from the remainder of the competition.

"Our coaches and staff fully support the team's decision."