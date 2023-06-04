Manchester United: Fan charged after wearing shirt allegedly mocking Hillsborough victims

A man has been charged for wearing a shirt allegedly mocking the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, the Metropolitan Police said.

The fan was arrested before Saturday's FA Cup final "after being seen wearing a shirt which appeared to refer in offensive terms to those who died in the Hillsborough tragedy", the Metropolitan Police said in their statement.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died in the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989.

"A man has been charged after being arrested during the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium," Met Police said.

"James White, 33 (22.01.90), of Warwickshire was charged on Sunday June 4 with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

"He was bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday June 19."

Earlier on Sunday, the FA said in a statement: "The FA strongly condemns the actions of the individual who wore a shirt referencing the Hillsborough disaster ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

"We saw a photograph of the offensive shirt on social media and immediately started working to identify the perpetrator.

"Our security team were able to quickly locate the individual based on the image, and we welcome the swift action which was then taken by the police.

"We will not tolerate abuse relating to Hillsborough or any football tragedy at Wembley Stadium and we will continue to work with the authorities to ensure strong action is taken against perpetrators."

The police also confirmed the arrests of 22 others throughout the day, for offences including assault, affray, possession of drugs and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

However, there have not yet been arrests made after a item was thrown onto the pitch and appeared to strike United's Victor Lindelof shortly after Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot.