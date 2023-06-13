When are the Premier League fixtures announced for the 2023/24 season? All you need to know about key dates

With Manchester City crowned Premier League champions for a third successive year and Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town all being promoted, clubs can begin to plan for next season.

Southampton, Leicester and Leeds United will be in the Sky Bet Championship next campaign, so when can supporters finally learn of those all-important opening set of fixtures?

Sky Sports provides you with all you need to know about the key dates for the forthcoming fixture announcements.

When will the new Premier League fixtures be released?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at some of the funniest moments in the Premier League from the 2022-23 season.

The Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Thursday, June 15.

We'll have fixtures for each club live from 9am across our digital platforms, with Sky Sports News providing a comprehensive hour-long show looking at the major headlines.

When are the EFL fixtures announced?

Fixtures in the English Football League for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Thursday, June 22.

When are the SPFL fixtures announced?

Fixtures in the SPFL for the 2023/24 season will be released at 9am BST on Friday, June 30.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 Premier League season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best bits from Manchester City's treble parade as the players and staff took to the stage to celebrate with fans.

The Premier League season will kick-off on August 12 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

The start is one week later than the 2022/23 launch as the schedule returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons.

However, the fixture list provides for a return of the mid-season player break which will take place between January 13-20.

In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

When does the transfer window open and close?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a selection of the best saves of the 2022-23 Premier League season, featuring stops from Jordan Pickford, David De Gea and Keylor Navas.

The Premier League's summer window will open on Wednesday, June 14 and will close at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

The Premier League's winter window will open on Monday, January 1 2024 and will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1 2024.

The EFL, Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 will also close their windows on the same dates, although times may vary.

You can keep up to date with the transfer window on Sky Sports with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog, and catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 EFL season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive the funniest moments from Jeff's final season with the Soccer Saturday crew.

Start date - August 5

League One play-off final - May 18

League Two play-off final - May 19

Championship play-off final - May 26

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 WSL season?

Start date - Weekend of September 29/30 and October 1

Final day - May 18/19

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 SPFL season?

Start date - August 5/6

Winter break - January 3 to 19

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a selection of the best saves of the 2022-23 Premier League season, featuring stops from David de Gea, Nick Pope and Alisson.

Start date - August 13

Winter break - December 18 to January 13

Round 22 - March 3

Round 32 - March 19

Play-off finals - May 23/24

When is the Community Shield?

Community Shield - Arsenal vs Manchester City - TBC

When does the Carabao Cup start and finish?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After his Carabao Cup final Player of the Match performance, watch Casemiro's best bits from Wembley.

Carabao Cup first round - Week commencing August 7

Carabao Cup final - February 25

When are the FA Cup finals taking place?

Image: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lifts the FA Cup

Men's FA Cup final - TBC

Women's FA Cup final - Weekend of May 11/12

Other key domestic dates

Scottish League Cup final - December 17

Sky Sports Cup final - Weekend of March 23/24

Women's League Cup final - Weekend of March 30/31

Key European and international dates

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Grealish was leading the celebrations in the Manchester City dressing room following their sensational treble-winning victory over Inter Milan.

The Champions League will begin on June 27, 2023 and conclude with the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1, 2024.

﻿Preliminary round semi-finals: June 27

﻿Preliminary round final: June 30

First qualifying round: July 11/12 and 18/19

Second qualifying round: July 25/26 and August 1/2

Third qualifying round: August 8/9 and 15

Play-offs: August 22/23 and 29/30

Champions League group stage match dates:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Some of the worst own goals from the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

When do the knockout stages of the Champions League start?

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April 30/May 1 and 7/8 May 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

Europa League 2023/24 match schedule

Image: Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Navas of Sevilla lift the Europa League

When are the 2023/24 Europa League qualifiers?

﻿Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the 2023/24 Europa League group stage matches?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Some more of the worst own goals from the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the 2023/24 Europa League knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 22 2024

The Europa League will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

Europa Conference League 2023/24 schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paolo Di Canio reveals that he watched the Europa League Conference in one of his old West Ham shirts, and discusses the prospect of Declan Rice leaving the club.

When are the ECL qualification rounds?

First qualifying round: July 13 and 20

Second qualifying round: July 27 and August 3

Third qualifying round: August 10 and 17

Play-offs: August 24 and 31

When are the ECL group stage matches?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of Jamie Carragher's best bits from the 2022/23 Premier League season, including being blanked by Cristiano Ronaldo, hitting Stuart Broad for four and that selfie with Gary Neville.

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

When is the ECL knockout stage?

Knockout round play-offs: February 15 and 22, 2024

Round of 16: March 7 and 14, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 11 and 18, 2024

Semi-finals: May 2 and 9, 2024

Final: May 29, 2024

The Europa Conference League will conclude at the Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of Gary Neville's best bits from the 2022/23 Premier League season.