John Hollins: Former Chelsea player and manager, who also played for Arsenal and QPR, dies aged 76

John Hollins made 592 appearances for Chelsea - the fifth highest number by any player in the club's history - while he also played for Arsenal and QPR; Hollins returned to Stamford Bridge as manager for a three-year stint, while he won one England cap during his playing career

Former Chelsea player and manager John Hollins has died aged 76, the club has announced.

Hollins played 592 times for the west London side - the fifth most in their history - as a player between 1963 and 1975 before a three-year stint as boss from 1985.

Chelsea board member Daniel Finkelstein said: "He was a hero to the fans of this club and very much that to me.

"He was at the heart of one of Chelsea's greatest teams and, as well as contributing to its trophy success, he expressed its spirit."

Hollins also played more than 100 games for both Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers on his way to claiming the record for most appearances by an outfield player in English top-flight history.

He also coached a number of sides after leaving Chelsea, including Swansea, Rochdale and Crawley.

The Surrey-born midfielder's sole England cap came in 1967, one year after Sir Alf Ramsey's side had won the World Cup.

