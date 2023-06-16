Jamie Arnold, 32, was accused of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand at Manchester United's game against Wolves at Molineux in May 2021; jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court has been discharged after telling the judge there was no realistic prospect of reaching a majority verdict

Rio Ferdinand: Man accused of racially abusing former Manchester United and England defender facing another trial

Rio Ferdinand will likely be called to give evidence in another trial

The man accused of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand is facing the prospect of another trial.

The jury considering Jamie Arnold's case on Friday told the judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court that there was no realistic prospect of them reaching a majority verdict.

The jury has now been discharged and the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed it will seek a retrial, possibly in November.

Mr Arnold denies causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Ferdinand gave evidence at the trial and it is thought likely he will again be called as a witness for the retrial.

Arnold, 32, was accused of racially abusing Ferdinand during Wolves' game against Manchester United at Molineux in May 2021, at which the former England international was working as a pundit for BT Sport.