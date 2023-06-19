Man pleads guilty to causing distress over offensive Hillsborough shirt at FA Cup final

James White, 33, of Warwickshire, admitted the charge at Willesden Magistrates' Court; White has been handed a four-year football banning order which year prohibits him from attending all regulated football matches in the UK

The man was arrested at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City

A man has pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress after wearing a shirt referencing the Hillsborough disaster at the FA Cup final.

James White, 33, of Warwickshire, admitted the charge at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The shirt referred to the Hillsborough disaster, where 97 fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield in 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

White has been handed a four-year football banning order which prohibits him from attending all regulated football matches in the UK. He has also been fined £1000 with a £400 surcharge and £85 costs.

In March 2023, the clubs jointly called on fans to end "tragedy chanting" ahead of a Premier League match at Anfield.

The long-time rivals issued a statement from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his United counterpart Erik ten Hag calling for an end to chants and online abuse about tragedies such as Hillsborough and the Munich plane crash in 1958, which resulted in the deaths of 23 people, including eight United players.

"It is unacceptable to use the loss of life - in relation to any tragedy - to score points, and it is time for it to stop," Ten Hag said.

"Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities."

The rivalry is intense but shouldn't cross the line, Klopp agreed.

"We do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric," the Liverpool manager said. "What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football."