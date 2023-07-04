The Premier League player, who has not been named, was first arrested in July last year over a rape allegation made by a woman in her 20s; the 30-year-old footballer denies the allegations

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape has bail extended to a date in August

The Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape has had their bail extended to a date in August.

The player, who has not been named, was first arrested in July last year over a rape allegation made by a woman in her 20s.

While in custody, he was further arrested in relation to the alleged rape of a second woman in April 2021 and June that year.

The Metropolitan Police said it would take no further action in relation to the alleged incident in June 2021 because the relevant legislation had not come into effect at the time.

In March this year, police said the man had been interviewed in February under caution over an alleged sexual offence said to have been committed in Barnet, north London, in February 2022.

This relates to a third complainant and was reported in July 2022, police said.

The 30-year-old footballer denies the allegations.