Edwin van der Sar: Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper in intensive care with bleeding around his brain

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care after suffering bleeding around his brain; his former club Ajax confirmed the 52-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital; Van der Sar spent six years at Man Utd where he won the Premier League and Champions League

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care after suffering bleeding around his brain.

The 52-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital, his former club Ajax have announced.

An Ajax statement on Twitter said: "On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He's currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

"Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

Although no further details were given by Ajax, it has been reported Van der Sar was admitted to hospital while away in Croatia after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.

Manchester United sent a message of support for their former goalkeeper, tweeting: "Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin."

Fulham, with whom Van der Sar spent four years before joining United, tweeted: "Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

Van der Sar won the Premier League four times during his six years at United, as well as the Champions League in 2008, which he also lifted while at Ajax.

After retirement, he returned to Ajax where he took up the role of chief executive in 2016 but left the post at the end of last season.

Following a disappointing season, the club finishing third in the Eredivise and missing out on Champions League qualification, Van der Sar announced he would be stepping down from his role after almost 11 years on the club's board.

"I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things," he said on Twitter at the end of May.

"It doesn't feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign."