Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care after suffering bleeding around his brain; his former club Ajax said his condition is "stable but still concerning"; Van der Sar, 52, spent six years at Man Utd where he won the Premier League and Champions League

Edwin van der Sar: Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper in intensive care with bleeding around his brain

Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar's condition remains stable but "still concerning" after suffering bleeding around his brain.

The 52-year-old was admitted to intensive care on Friday and his family have expressed their gratitude for the messages of support they have received.

"Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being," said a statement by Ajax, where the Dutchman was chief executive until the end of last season.

"His condition is stable but still concerning. Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin's wife.

"The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support."

Manchester United earlier sent a message of support for their former goalkeeper, tweeting: "Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin."

Fulham, with whom Van der Sar spent four years before joining United, tweeted: "Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

The Professional Footballers' Association tweeted: "The thoughts of everyone at the PFA are with Edwin and his family."

Van der Sar won the Premier League four times during his six years at United, as well as the Champions League in 2008, which he also lifted while at Ajax.

After retirement, he returned to Ajax where he took up the role of chief executive in 2016 but left the post at the end of last season.

Following a disappointing campaign, the club finishing third in the Eredivise and missing out on Champions League qualification, Van der Sar announced he would be stepping down from his role after almost 11 years on the club's board.

"I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things," he said on Twitter at the end of May.

"It doesn't feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period. That is why I have decided to resign."

After more than 200 appearances for Ajax and European success as part of Louis van Gaal's side, the Dutch keeper moved to Juventus before signing with Fulham in 2001.

A switch to Old Trafford followed four years later, which also saw Van der Sar win the League Cup twice and the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup.

United, though, suffered defeat to Barcelona in both the 2009 Champions League final and again at Wembley in 2011, after which Van der Sar retired.

Van der Sar played 130 times for the Netherlands and for a spell was the nation's most-capped player.