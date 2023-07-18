Ryan Giggs' retrial abandoned after domestic violence charges withdrawn

Ryan Giggs will not face retrial over domestic violence allegations after charges were withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at a hearing at Manchester Crown Court; Giggs has always denied the allegations against him

Ryan Giggs' retrial later this month over domestic violence allegations has been abandoned.

The former Manchester United and Wales footballer was accused of attacking and controlling or coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, and assaulting her younger sister, Emma.

It was to be the second time the 49-year-old was to be tried over the claims.

However, the charges were withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday, with prosecutor Peter Wright telling Manchester Crown Court that Ms Greville had "indicated an unwillingness" to give evidence.

He said the first trial had "taken its toll" on her, and her sister, adding it was "not a decision taken lightly".

Mr Wright said there was no realistic prospect of conviction on count one, that of coercive and controlling behaviour, and it was no longer in the public interest to proceed to prosecute on the other charges of assault on Miss Greville and her sister.

He added: "That being the case, we formally offer no evidence on counts one, two and three."

Judge Hilary Manley replied: "I formally enter not guilty verdicts in respect of those counts."

Giggs was on trial last summer, accused of assaulting his former partner, Ms Greville, causing actual bodily harm, and using controlling and coercive behaviour against her between August 2017 to November 2020.

He was also charged with the common assault of Ms Greville's sister.

Giggs was accused of "losing control" and headbutting his ex-girlfriend - and elbowing her sister in the jaw - during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.

The 12-member jury was sent out to consider its verdict on 23 August last year after a month-long trial, but one juror was discharged due to illness.

The judge then said she would accept a majority verdict where at least 10 of the 11 remaining jurors agreed.

However, the jury of seven women and four men failed to agree verdicts on any of the charges after deliberating for 22 hours and 59 minutes.

It was ruled last September that Giggs would face a retrial, a decision which he said "disappointed" him.

Giggs has always denied the allegations against him.

He stood down from his role as manager of the Wales national team last September after a period of leave that began in November 2020.

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales, scored 114 goals for Manchester United during his 24-year stint at the club and co-owns League Two side Salford.