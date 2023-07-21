Harry Kane: Tottenham striker will not sign a new contract with the club this summer as talks with Bayern Munich continue

Harry Kane will not sign a new contract with Tottenham this summer.

The Spurs forward remains open to speaking formally to Bayern Munich and the German champions are convinced he has told them he wants to join.

A gap in valuation still exists between Bayern and Spurs as dialogue between representatives of both clubs continues.

The risk for Spurs is keeping him beyond the window and losing an elite goalscorer on a free next summer, potentially to a Premier League rival.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol has the latest transfer news including Aston Villa's pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby and Harry Kane's future.

So if Tottenham do not agree a transfer fee with Bayern, Kane is also happy to continue in London and will simply get on with his football.

If that scenario presents itself, one simple factor that could encourage Kane to extend his contract later in the season is if Spurs turn into a side capable of winning trophies.

Analysis: Stick or twist - Levy faces a huge gamble

Image: Harry Kane's impressive creativity stats for Tottenham in the 2022/23 Premier League season

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour @skysportspaulg

The fact Kane won't sign a new deal this summer will only increase the prospect of the England captain being on the move in the coming weeks.

Add into the mix the fact Thomas Tuchel is obsessed with making this happen and Bayern doing everything possible to agree a suitable financial package with Spurs, the pendulum is swinging towards a departure.

That said, we're being told Kane is happy concentrating on his football with Tottenham and the option of extending his contract later in the season is not off the table.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

Daniel Levy will make one of the toughest decisions of his career in the weeks ahead. Does he believe there is a chance of a contract extension later in the season? Does he believe Ange Postecoglou and his players can play attacking football and look like trophy winners this early into the project?

If the answer is no to those key questions then the Premier League is likely to lose one of the best goal scorers around, and Tottenham could use the money to help create balance in their playing squad.

Postecoglou wants Kane situation resolved quickly

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On Wednesday Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour gave an update on Harry Kane's future possibilities with communication with Bayern Munich ongoing.

Tottenham manager Postecoglou says he hopes the Kane situation is resolved quickly for the sake of all parties - but is not going to give his striker a deadline to commit.

Asked if he was relaxed on the Kane situation, Postecoglou said: "Fair to say I am not relaxed about it! It's not something you go: 'Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn't happen!' I mean it's a very important part of this football club. Not just the team, but the football club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol shares the latest on the future of Harry Kane amid reports he could leave Tottenham.

"So, you've got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don't want to be doing it for too long. I don't think that is good for anyone.

"I don't think it is good for Harry, I don't think it is good for the club, because as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said his early conversations with Harry Kane have focused on the club and where they can improve ahead of this season.

"But the flip side of that is I don't want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he's still a contracted player at our football club, so that's the way I see him.

"It's not like his contract is ending on the 12th [of August] and he's got to make a decision, he's got another year. So from that part, I am not relaxed but I am not putting pressure on him or anyone else at the football club, saying 'well we need to do this'. But I don't think deep down any of us want it to go on for too long."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.