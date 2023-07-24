Future of Football podcast: Dermot Gallagher on future rule changes in the beautiful game

On a Future of Football podcast special, Dermot Gallagher joins us for a Ref Watch with a difference, looking at the potential for new laws in the beautiful game.

The former Premier League referee joins Ron Walker to look back on a match with a difference - an 11-a-side game run by Sky Sports including six new rules which could be implemented in the future, among them a ban on heading, bigger goals and sin-bins.

Gallagher explains what he loved and loathed from the match, which rules he could see being implemented in the future and gives his own take on what rules could be changed for the better going forward.

In part two, Oliver Yew speaks to Lukas Brud, secretary of IFAB - the lawmakers of football across the globe. He gives an insight into how new rules are introduced and why the world body never dismisses ideas out of hand - no matter how bizarre.

