Gateshead friendly match abandoned after balaclava-wearing men drive hearse onto pitch

Gateshead friendly against Dunston abandoned following "incident on the pitch" involving a hearse; Police have launched an investigation into what happened on Friday evening, adding they believe the people involved knew each other and pose no risk to the public

Chaos descended on a pre-season match in the northeast on Friday evening after a hearse was driven on to the pitch by men wearing balaclavas throwing leaflets.

Dunston were drawing 1-1 at half-time with Gateshead at its UTS Stadium when the hearse, along with a Subaru, were driven on to the pitch, at around 8.20pm.

The cars then drove in circles around the pitch, skidding around, while the people inside threw leaflets from the vehicles.

The men wearing balaclavas then left the hearse and got in the Subaru, before driving off out the stadium.

They left the hearse on the pitch.



Gateshead FC tweeted: "Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half-time, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee."



Northumbria Police said no one has been injured or threatened, and an investigation has been launched.



A spokesman added: "Disorder will not be tolerated in the community and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.



"While inquiries are at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there was no wider risk to the public.



"We are also aware that images and videos of the disturbance are being circulated on social media.



"Members of the public are urged not to speculate and are encouraged to share any footage with police to assist the investigation.



"Police remain in the area to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public and those with concerns are encouraged to speak with an officer on duty."

Sky Sports News has contacted Northumbria Police, Dunston UTS FC and Gateshead FC for comment.