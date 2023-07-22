Police launch investigation after Gateshead friendly abandoned after balaclava-wearing men drive hearse onto pitch

Gateshead friendly against Dunston abandoned following "incident on the pitch" involving a hearse; Police have launched an investigation into what happened on Friday evening, adding they believe the people involved knew each other and pose no risk to the public

A hearse was driven onto the pitch during a pre-season match between Gateshead and Dunston on Friday evening

Police have launched an investigation following a disturbance during a football match in Gateshead, which saw a hearse driven onto the pitch by men wearing balaclavas throwing leaflets.

Dunston were drawing 1-1 at half-time with Gateshead at its UTS Stadium when the hearse, along with a Subaru, were driven onto the pitch, at around 8.20pm.

The cars then drove in circles around the pitch, skidding around, while the people inside threw leaflets from the vehicles.

The men wearing balaclavas then left the hearse and got in the Subaru, before driving off out the stadium. They left the hearse on the pitch.

Northumbria Police said: "Officers attended the scene within minutes where nobody was reported to have been injured or threatened.

"An investigation was immediately launched - and a number of enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report, and locate those involved.

"Disorder will not be tolerated in the community, and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.

"While enquiries are at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there was no wider risk to the public.

"We are also aware that images and videos of the disturbance are being circulated on social media. Members of the public are urged not to speculate, and are encouraged to share any footage with police to assist the investigation.

"Police remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public - and those with concerns are encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.

"Anyone with information or footage capturing what happened should contact police using the 'Tell Us Something' page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20230721-1154."

In a statement, Dunston said: "We are all deeply saddened at the events that took place last night. Thankfully nobody was physically hurt or injured.

"The club would like to put on record that one individual named on the leaflets distributed during the pitch invasion, have had no connection with Dunston UTS FC, in any official capacity, for over two years. The other individual has no connection with our club whatsoever.

"We stress, we are a family-orientated community club and apologise for any distress felt by our supporters and visitors, particularly the younger fans.

"We will be working as hard as ever to repair the damage caused to our pitch and perimeter fencing and look forward to the forthcoming season.

"At this point as it is a live investigation the club will be making no further comments."

Gateshead have said they will be making no comment but tweeted on Friday: "Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half-time, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee."