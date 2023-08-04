Future of Football: When will a country from South Asia emerge as a powerhouse in the global game?

People from South Asian backgrounds account for around a quarter of the world’s population, but a country from the region is yet to emerge as a global footballing powerhouse.

Football has a long history in the region - dating back to the 19th century and British colonial rule - with India's Durand Cup laying claim to being the third-oldest cup competition in the world.

But when will a South Asian country qualify for a World Cup and what does the future look like for football in the region?

We spoke to players and practitioners across the game to find out what needs to happen to wake one of football's sleeping giants…

Just how big is football in South Asia?

Former Watford, Rangers and Coventry City commercial director Raj Athwal became the first British-born president of an Indian Super League club when he took the reins at Odisha FC early in 2021.

He told Sky Sports News he was blown away by the appetite for the game across the sub-continent, pointing to the highest attendance figures ever at a FIFA U17 World Cup - back in 2017 when England lifted the trophy - as an indication that the game has been growing in popularity in India for some time.

"Football has long been considered the world's most popular sport, and in India, sport in general has struggled to get a foothold amid the dominance of cricket. But that is now changing," Athwal told Sky Sports News.

"The success of the national team also makes a huge difference, and over the last 10 years - where perhaps they were lowly ranked - now they are in the top 100 nations of world football. That will play a key part [in future growth] because as we know with cricket in 1983 when India won the World Cup that precipitated huge change internally.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Two years ago, there were 350m fans watching the Indian Super League across the season. India also held the men's U17 World Cup recently, but what was key was that they broke the previous attendance record [set at the inaugural tournament in China in 1985] with over 1.3m fans attending.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After 25 years in British football Raj Athwal tells Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan why becoming President of Indian Super League club Odisha FC was too good an opportunity to turn down

"That shows you the enormity of the sport there. So while cricket does dominate - what I have witnessed is football fans are emerging, they are loud, and we are filling out stadiums. I think that is a great marker to see where football is going."

Football's growing popularity

That popularity extends to neighbouring Bangladesh, with incredible scenes from the country going viral across the world when Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Image: Bangladeshi fans watch Argentina at the World Cup on a big screen in Dhaka

Such was the impact that Argentina's foreign minister Santiago Cafiero signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bangladesh Football Federation, pledging support for national and age-group sides as well as coaching and refereeing.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Comparatively smaller South Asian countries like Bhutan and the Maldives, who have a combined population of just 1.3m, are also passionate about the game, according to football consultant and journalist Arunava Chaudhuri.

"Football is very popular in India and very much so in Bangladesh, and also in Nepal as well," he told Sky Sports News.

"I would say a little less so in Pakistan due to structural issues, but even in the Maldives and Sri Lanka there is huge interest, even in Bhutan - Bhutan has always had interest in the sport, it has received a lot of support from FIFA, the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) and even the All India Football Federation in the past."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As part of Sky Sports' Future of Football series, football consultant and journalist Arunava Chaudhuri discusses the popularity of football in South Asia and specifically the success of the Indian Super League

Footballistan podcast host Shahrukh Sohail says football in Pakistan has been boosted by the country's return to the international arena.

"Interest in Pakistani football has exploded," he said. "The last months are probably the biggest I've seen in the last 13 years, just because the Pakistani national team was playing.

"Pakistan does not have any notable achievement in football but despite that, [in part] because of fans watching their favourite European teams and watching the World Cup, they are massively tuned in."

Developing a blueprint for success

Improved stadia and training facilities as part of a broader package of investment in football in South Asia was a common thread among the players, practitioners and experts that we spoke to.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Anjila Tumbapo Subba is the Nepal Women's national team captain and goalkeeper for Indian side Sethu.

She told Sky Sports News: "We have to invest in infrastructure, develop the domestic league and create more opportunities for players to play at a higher level by participating in international competitions and friendlies.

"One of the biggest challenges facing South Asian football is a lack of investment in development. Many clubs in the region struggle to provide basic facilities such as training grounds, equipment and coaching staff. Moreover, there is a need to develop the local talent pool by investing in youth academies and development programmes."

Similar challenges exist in Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. By contrast, the Maldives boasts good facilities given the relatively small population of the archipelago nation, with a variety of stadia and training centres in addition to the 11,000-seat Galolhu National Stadium in the capital Male.

Image: Kerala Blasters twins Mohammed Azhar and Mohammed Aimen in conversation with Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan at Emerging Hammers in East London. The twins hail from The Maldives but left to pursue their football careers in India

The picture is somewhat different in Pakistan where the country's federation received FIFA approval for eight projects between 2005 and 2015 under the governing body's 'Goal' programme.

Speaking at last month's 2023 FIFA Master Conference in Switzerland, former Lyon Women's team project manager Beatrice Caliani explained: "Technical centres and field facilities were planned to be built across the country - some of the projects also received funding from the Asian Football Confederation and the government.

"But out of the eight, only one - the federation's headquarters - is complete and functional. The others were only partly built or under-used and one was cancelled. Misuse of funds, political instability, lack of financial transparency and stakeholder disputes are among the factors explaining the unsustainability of these projects."

Pakistan were later banned from international competition by FIFA for third-party interference, with the country only returning to action in 2022 after a number of years in the international wilderness.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Footballistan podcast host Sharukh Sohail explains how football in Pakistan continues to grow despite no professional league

Sohail says upgrading and repurposing existing stadia in the country is a must, along with creating a domestic league if football is to thrive in Pakistan.

"Pakistan probably has the worst infrastructure in South Asia and that is quite sad because when you compare that to Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka - never mind India - even Bangladesh is ahead of us," he told Sky Sports News.

"Up until now Pakistan has been competing without a domestic structure in place and that means we already on the back foot. A lot of our players have not had competitive football exposure and they are playing international football. That hamstrings them and puts them in a position where they cannot effectively compete.

"That's the central theme that need to be addressed for both the women's game and the men's game. That will solve the domestic football problem and will also provide opportunities for players, coaches, referees and management professionals. All of those things could work together to develop football in the country."

Can diaspora players help countries in the region excel?

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Pakistan's return to competitive international action has seen a number of diaspora footballers - including several British-Pakistani players such as former England youth captain Easah Suliman and ex-Manchester United youngster Otis Khan - turn out for the country.

That has now got Pakistani-heritage players all over the world dreaming of playing for the Shaheens, including Dover Athletic striker Imran Kayani.

"There's been a few talks, and God-willing, hopefully, I can make an appearance for them and represent the national team," the 21-year-old former England Schoolboys international told Sky Sports News.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Playing for Pakistan would be a dream come true. Your whole country behind you, representing the badge - there will be no better feeling. It would be unbelievable."

Sri Lanka players 'struggling' without international football

The likes of ex-Gillingham striker Marvin Hamilton and 21-year-old attacker Dillon De Silva have also enjoyed a taste of international action, with the British-born duo turning out for Sri Lanka.

But Sri Lanka were hit by a ban from FIFA in January this year for government interference.

Image: Camden-born Sri Lanka international Dillon De Silva has just signed for Torquay United on a permanent deal

De Silva admits it has been difficult for the players to cope without international football.

"It's obviously not great because everyone just wants to play football at the end of the day," he told Sky Sports News.

"The players are struggling. They just want to get back together and play, and just see each other. I am not too sure [when the situation may get resolved], but hopefully it will be soon in the near future.

"It's not great, but hopefully it's temporary and it all gets sorted soon and we will get back playing again. But it's not great, not playing, obviously."

Are India missing out?

India's laws do not allow for a person of Indian origin or a holder of an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card to represent the country in elite international sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Odisha FC president Raj Athwal tells Sky Sports News more British South Asian footballers should consider playing in India

Odisha FC president Athwal, who grew up in Coventry, feels India are missing out by not having the option of selecting talented football players from overseas.

"There's an argument for both sides and you have got fans of either [option, in terms of whether or not to let Indian-heritage players represent the country]," Athwal said.

"My own view is that if you are of Indian descent from another country, and you can add, and want to play for your country and add to the squad and improve the squad - which will mean your rankings improve - then that can only help a nation.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I feel there are two sides to it. We've seen with the likes of Yan Dhanda and one or two others who have publicly said that they want to play for India, and I agree. I think they will add something. If you can add to the squad, add to the team, if you can improve it then why wouldn't you?"

Former journalist Chaudhuri, who was head of communications at Mumbai City FC in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League, says tapping into diaspora talent will help India reach a World Cup quicker than otherwise.

"I see Pakistan, I see Bangladesh, I see Sri Lanka, even Nepal is thinking about it. They have brought in players of origin, who have made those teams better," he said.

"Jamal Bhuyan is Bangladesh's captain, he's born in Copenhagen. Waseem Razeek is Berlin-born and he's played for Sri Lanka. The Pakistani boys who came to India [for the SAFF Championship and represented Pakistan] had a good experience.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"That is the biggest strategic thing that needs to happen - to enable the Danny Batth's, the Yan Dhanda's, the Dilan Markanday's to play for India. Not only them, but players potentially from around the world to strengthen us and makes us better.

"I think that would fast-track our development and would make our journey towards a World Cup a bit quicker and a bit faster."

The rise of women's football

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Women's football is very much on the rise across the region - best illustrated perhaps by the incredible scenes in the capital city of Dhaka and across the nation when the Bangladesh women returned home last year after becoming South Asian Football Federation champions for the first time in their history.

Bangladesh's women's team have only been playing together for little over a decade, but national captain Sabina Khatun insists their SAFF Championship success was by no means a bolt out of the blue.

"Winning our first-ever SAFF championship in 2022 was Bangladesh Women's biggest achievement," she said. "The Bangladesh women's football team started in 2010 and success started from 2016 in our age-level teams at U14 and U16.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Mostly, the players belong to lower or middle-class families and they play to support their family and their needs. The universities give great opportunities for football players and I think girls are more motivated towards football than ever before."

But women's football across South Asia has been plagued by many of the same issues that have affected the men's game, with Sri Lanka's women also suspended from international competition as a result of the FIFA-imposed ban for government interference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Jacynta Galabadaarachchi reflects on her unique football journey, heritage, love of European football and making history at Celtic

National team captain Poornima Perera expects a bright future for the next generation of elite female players to come out of Sri Lanka once the ban is lifted.

"Female players are more interested in football now," she told Sky Sports News. "I think that after the removal of the current football ban in our country, women's footballers will participate in international competitions with a new face.

"I think that future soccer players will get better opportunities than the experiences I got."

Bhutan women's football 'still in its infancy'

Bhutan national team captain Pema Choden Tshering says the landscape of women's football in the country is still taking shape, adding education and investment will be key to the growth of the game.

"The sport is picking up [in Bhutan]. Women's football in the country is still in its infancy, but the interest is evolving and I hope to see a lot more girls playing and staying in the sport.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"More investment and visibility for women's football in South Asia would really boost the quality of the game and its popularity.

"We need to pump more money into the development of the game and empower women and educate the other half of the population to accept, celebrate and recognise women in sport - the latter will also aid in the development."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A British South Asian woman has never played for the senior England national team, but three girls from England - Nadia Khan, Zahmena Malik and Amina Hanif - have all represented Pakistan in the last 12 months since the country was reinstated to international football by FIFA.

Doncaster Rovers Belles attacker Khan, who Sky Sports News revealed had received international clearance just in time to fly to Nepal for the SAFF Championship, made history in Pakistan's final group game against Mauritius, becoming the first woman to score four goals in an international match for the nation.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Three months later, London Seaward attacker Malik grabbed a memorable 89th-minute assist on her Pakistan international debut in a match against Comoros in Saudi Arabia, with the 21-year-old's back-heeled square ball for Pakistan's winner going viral.

"It wasn't something I had planned in my head, but I did check over my shoulder and noticed that there was a player sort of fishing in the box," Malik told Sky Sports News about her goal contribution.

"I tried my luck and luckily she (team-mate Anmol Hira) tucked it in. It wasn't planned - but sometimes the best of moments are unplanned."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

When asked whether she had thought beforehand about representing British-Pakistanis on the global football stage, Malik said: "It was something I tried not to think about too much, because ultimately, I was just trying to focus on my game and preparing the best way that I could.

"But I understand my responsibilities [now, compared to before]. You are essentially a role model for these young aspiring girls. I just tried to carry myself in the best way that I could, while trying to inspire and encourage Muslim girls and South Asian girls towards playing."

The strides made by the Pakistan women's team have offered a renewed sense of optimism and hope to those who love football in the country, according to podcast host Sohail.

"For us as a country, it's finally been that we can discuss something that is not related to the politics of the sport in the country," he said.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"For the first time, we have had some very passionate conversations around football, but all of them have been focused on what's been happening on the pitch - with the Pakistan Women's team returning to action in the SAFF Championship, and the men's team later playing a friendly against Nepal in November.

"For the men's team that was a game after roughly three-and-a-half years, and for the women's team this was a game after eight years in the wilderness.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"The women's team have gone on a massive run, playing 10 games in 9-10 months, and for a team that had only played 13 games in its entirety - this was a massive coup for them and you can see all of the progress that has been made."

What needs to happen to take the game to another level?

"Now there is a sense of Pakistan being in action - lots of work to do when it comes to fixing the domestic structure and holding elections, but in terms of football progress we now have a national team that we can get behind," Sohail added.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I think the biggest thing that needs to happen in Pakistan, and you know we can dissect each individual aspect of this, but ultimately it will boil down to Pakistan having a professionalised league. That has been something that has been missing for a very long time.

"Since Pakistan has never done that [and addressed the domestic structure properly] in the past, it just gives you an idea of how far behind we are. But I look at it as an opportunity as well - if nothing has been done, whatever you will do will have massive impact because you are competing without it anyway.

"If you do this, you can do it by taking inspiration from a lot of different countries. I think Vietnam is a country that Pakistan can learn from in terms of a domestic structure that is sustainable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Swindon Town have opened an academy in Karachi in an effort to try and support football in Pakistan and unearth a potential South Asian superstar

"In terms of creating a product that appeals to masses, India and the Indian Super League are a comparable market, not because of the size of the market but at least in terms of the demographics and the psychographics, which are pretty similar in Pakistan as well.

"I think Pakistan needs to create a very Pakistan-centric league structure. You can't really cherry-pick or copy an idea that is elsewhere, but you can pick out what has worked in other countries, and localise it.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I think when you are building something from scratch, the foundational aspects are very important. So when you build a league structure for Pakistan, you bring in private investment and make sure you can create a product that people can relate to on TV.

"You need to have that perfect harmony between the right product, the right broadcast, right league structure and something that is sustainable as a business model in the long term."

'South Asian region needs India at a World Cup'

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

India needs to get to a World Cup for the game to really explode in South Asia and the South Asian region, insists Chaudhuri.

"India needs a World Cup. India needs to participate in a World Cup, not only for itself, but I think for the whole South Asian region, for football to really explode," he said.

"I often use the example of Bangladesh, and the growth of Bangladesh cricket was when Bangladesh was allowed to take part in Test cricket and One Day Internationals. It overtook football. Before that, football was the biggest sport in Bangladesh.

"I think we need that kind of moment for football to really explode in South Asia and the South Asian region. There is a huge appetite and a huge interest for it. That would be a big step for Indian football."

Former India coach Constantine: I don't see it

Image: Stephen Constantine had two spells as India national team manager

But speaking to Sky Sports News senior football journalist Pete Smith earlier this year, two-time former India manager Stephen Constantine said the country is miles off where it ought to be.

"I don't see it," said the Englishman, when asked if he thought India could qualify for a World Cup any time soon.

"We barely qualified for the Asian Cup this time and all three games were held here in Calcutta against low-end opposition," added Constantine, who left his role as manager of Indian Super League side East Bengal in April.

"If you're not focusing on developing your coaches, developing young players… I believe the talent is here, but if you don't water the grass it's not going to grow.

"It's been a massive problem for India since I've been involved in 2000. I've been 23 years invested in football in this country and I'm a little frustrated that we're not a little bit further ahead than we are. It pains me actually."

'I'm very open to being pleasantly surprised'

Image: Captains gather ahead of the Women's SAFF Championship

Bhutan national team captain Pema Choden Tshering thinks neighbouring countries in the region are ahead of hers right now as far as women's football is concerned.

"Hopefully, the women's game will be the most followed sport. I hope South Asian countries can develop and grow the game fast enough, to not only close the gap, but be on par with the rest of the world too," she said."

"For Bhutan, I think it will take some time."

Asked when she thinks Bhutan and other South Asian countries may be able to compete on the world stage, she said: "I want to say the next Women's World Cup in 2027 for some other South Asian nations. I might a little optimistic, but I'm very open to being pleasantly surprised."

Nepal captain: Players need the right support

Nepal skipper Anjila Tumbapo Subba thinks the South Asian nations can be competitive sooner than people think provided they get the right level of support.

"Nepal and other South Asian countries are improving their global ranks - and with some luck might soon be able compete on the world stage," she said.

"It is impossible to say whether it will be tomorrow or in 10 years [from now]. If the players get the necessary technology, knowledge, nutrition and medicine - and competitions with proper training, they will be seen on the world football stage in a short period of time."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

British-Pakistani trailblazer Malik, who is still only 21, hopes she can be part of something magical with the Pakistan national side in the next decade.

"The future looks promising [for Pakistan] and I know that it is in good hands with a captain (Maria Khan) who really cares about the squad. That is pivotal in laying the foundation," she said.

"Hopefully, we can make history and you can see us in an Olympics or a World Cup in the next 10 years or so."

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.